Gators' Softball Star to Enter Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of the Florida Gators softball team's star players from its run to the 2025 Women's College World Series is transferring from the program.
Infielder Mia Williams, who was second on the team last season with 19 home runs, on Thursday entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The news was first reported by D1 Softball's Justin McLeod.
In her second season with the Gators, Williams emerged as one of Florida's best batters with a .335 batting average, 19 home runs and 44 runs batted in. She also emerged as one of the team's most-improved players as a sophomore after a struggling debut season in 2024 in which she had a .164 batting average with six home runs and 18 RBIs.
Williams was an NFCA Second Team All-American and SEC Second Team All-American after her strong 2025 campaign, in which Florida was eliminated in just two games at the WCWS.
Williams was also a legacy athlete at UF as the daughter of former Gators' basketball star Jason Williams and former UF track and field star Denika Kisty. Jason played in the NBA for 12 seasons, garnering the famous nickname "White Chocolate" and winning one championship, while Kisty was an All-American javelin thrower.
The Gators lost three total players to the portal on Thursday as freshman outfielder Kylie Shaw and freshman catcher Makenna Bellaire both entered the portal after one season with the program. The two initially enrolled at Florida after reclassifying from the 2025 recruiting class.