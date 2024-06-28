Gators Softball Star Takes Home Major Award
Florida Gators softball catcher Jocey Erickson has been named the recipient of the 2024 Johnny Bench Award. At the collegiate level, the award is presented to the best player in college baseball and college softball, respectively.
Erickson joins former Gators and MLB catcher Mike Zunino as the other recipient of the award in UF history.
Erickson batted .389 with 15 home runs and 68 RBI in 68 games for the Gators this season. She reached base in exactly half of his plate appearances and slugged .714. Behind the dish, she had a .994 fielding percentage with just two errors all season.
This is just one of many postseason awards that Erickson won for her first season with Gators Softball. Here are some of the other notable pieces of hardware she has captured:
- 2024 Gold Glove Recipient
- 2024 NFCA All-American First Team
- 2024 Diamond Sports/NFCA Catcher of the Year
- 2024 Softball America Defender of the Year
- 2024 Softball America All-American First Team
- 2024 D1Softball All-American First Team
- 2024 USA Softball Top 25 Finalist
- 2024 SEC Player of the Year
- 2024 NFCA All-Southeast Region First Team
- 2024 ALL-SEC First Team
- 2024 SEC ALL-Defensive Team
- SEC Player of the Week (Feb.19)
The award is named after Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench. According to the Baseball Almanac, the award has been given out since 2000, and the Hall of Fame catcher hand picks the recipients himself.
The 2024 Johnny Bench Awards Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at Great American Ball Park, the home of the Cincinnati Reds.
The top catchers in the following categories will receive recognition at the oceremony:
- Top male NCAA baseball catcher
- Top female NCAA softball catcher (Erickson)
- Top baseball and softball catchers from Ohio high schools
- Top baseball and softball catchers from Kentucky high schools
- Top baseball and softball catchers from Indiana high schools
- Top baseball and softball catchers from West Virginia high schools