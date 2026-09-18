UF Announces Plans for a New 'Championship-Level' Golf Course

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida on Thursday announced plans to a new "championship-level" golf course in Gainesville, giving its men's and women's golf programs a new home while also giving UF opportunities to host notable college, amateur and professional tournaments.

The new course, named the Evans University of Florida Golf Club, will be located in west Gainesville and encompass over 500 acres with 18 holes. The course will be designed by Beau Welling and Steve Smyers, with a new clubhouse and guest cottages also on the property.

UF said in its announcement that the new facility will "fundamentally enhance UF's ability to recruit, develop and retain the nation's best student-athletes in both men's and women's golf."

"This project is a defining moment for Gator golf," UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said in the announcement. "Our men's and women's golf programs have established themselves among the nation's elite. This facility gives our student-athletes the championship-level resources they deserve, positions us to compete for national championships and creates a legacy that will benefit the University of Florida for generations to come."

A championship course for our championship golf programs! 🐊⛳️



📄 https://t.co/VBqVePCp4f pic.twitter.com/7VLCEGioMZ — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) September 17, 2026

Men's golf head coach J.C. Deacon praised the plans, saying the new course gives the programs access to championship-level facilities the programs currently do not have. Women's golf head coach Emily Glaser called the facilities "transformational."

"Having a championship level home golf course changes everything for how we can develop our student-athletes and compete nationally for championships every year," she said.

The project is made possible by a gift from Consumer Cellular Chairman and CEO Ed Evans as well as a lead gift from national design build multi-trade contractor Power Design, which will be the namesake for a performance center for the teams.

"The support of Ed Evans and Power Design will have a lasting impact on the University of Florida, our golf programs and the Gainesville community," UF President Stuart Bell said. "Our lead donors understand what golf can mean to a university and a community, and their vision and generosity will help provide our student-athletes with resources that match the caliber of our programs. We are incredibly grateful for their investments in the Gators."

Evans is the namesake for the new course, which will replace on-campus Mark Bostick Golf Course. UF has no plans to change the use of Bostick Golf Course, which opened in 1921 before being acquired by UF in 1963 and is open to UF faculty, students and alumni to use.

UF has not announced when construction will commence or when the new course will open.

The new facilities is also the latest facilities upgrade undertaken by Stricklin. Since his hiring in 2016, Florida has opened a new $65 million baseball stadium (Condron Ballpark), undergone a $64.5 million renovation to Exactech Arena — which was planned under his predecessor Jeremy Foley — and an $8 million renovation to the basketball practice facility, which is slated to be completed in March 2027.

Most notably, Florida opened the $85 million Heavener Football Training Center in 2022 and is planning a $1.45 billion renovation to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which is the most expensive stadium renovation in college football history. The renovation, targeted to make the stadium more ADA compliant while adding luxury seating around the upper portion of the stadium, which begin after the 2026 season before finishing before the 2030 season. Construction will take place each offseason.

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