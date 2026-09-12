How to Watch Florida's Week 2 Matchup Against Campbell

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators will look to move to 2-0 to begin Jon Sumrall's tenure with the program with a home game against FCS program Campbell on Saturday.

The final non-conference game Florida will play before Florida State in November, Saturday marks the final tune-up for the Gators ahead of SEC play, which begins next week at Auburn.

The best day of the week 🐊 pic.twitter.com/KtcmNvPfSB — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 12, 2026

"I have a lot of respect for this football team. They're well coached. They have improved a ton from last year," Sumrall said of Campbell on Monday. "... We watched the tape (Sunday), and I just told our staff after watching the second tape that we got in yesterday afternoon, I said, 'We shouldn't even watch any of last year's stuff. It's a waste of time.' They're a totally different football team.

"They're averaging over 500 yards a game right now. Their quarterback is playing at a really high level. They got really quality football players and it's a challenge. It really is. I got a lot of respect for, you know, they didn't have the year they wanted to have last year record-wise, but you could already tell there's a shift within their football team with how they're playing, and it's happened quickly from year one to year two with that coaching staff there. We got a lot of respect for who they are and what they do."

Heavy favorites, Florida will look to continue its offensive dominance from last week, in which Florida punted zero times and scored 66 points, while improving some of its defensive shortcomings.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Camels, including broadcast information, as well as other game-day information for those attending the game.

Florida Gators (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Campbell Camels (2-0, 0-0 CAA)

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Watch: SEC Network+ (Streaming Only)

Play-By-Play: Todd Emrich

Analyst: Fozzy Whittaker

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Reporter: Tate Casey

Weather: 85 degrees Fahrenheit, cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Odds: Florida is a 50.5-point, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Other Gameday Info:

Gator Walk: 2:45 p.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.

Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: 2026 Alachua County Teach of the Year Barbara Brock

Game Theme: Championship Reunion Weekend

Series History: Saturday's matchup marks the first all-time between Florida and Campbell, while also being the Camel's first matchup against an SEC program. The Gators have won its last nine games against FCS teams since its shocking 26-20 loss to Georgia Southern in 2013.

What's at Stake: Florida is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2021, while an impressive win could be enough for the Gators to enter SEC play ranked in the AP Poll.

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