OL Depth Takes a Hit, Florida Gators Down a Main Tight End
The Florida Gators will head to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M on Saturday with some holes in their offensive line. The latest injury report is out, and they'll be down two offensive lineman, Devon Manuel and Roderick Kearney, as well as tight end Tony Livingston.
They'll also be tasked with figuring out how to establish the run with a thinning running room. Jadan Baugh still leads the way, but the options after him remain up in the air.
Pregame Injury Reports
Ruled Out
- RB Treyaun Webb
- Edge LJ McCray
- DB Aaron Gates
- WR Muizz Tounkara
- RB Duke Clark
- DB Dijon Johnson
- OL Devon Manuel
- OL Roderick Kearney
- TE Tony Livingston
- DL Caleb Banks
Questionable
• RB Ja'Kobi Jackson
With Livingston being ruled out, the next tight end in line would be Amir Jackson. He has seen action in five games this season, but he has primarily served in a special teams role. He has one reception this season for 10 yards that came in the season opener against Long Island.
Jackson's gray-area status puts the running back situation in flux once you look past the primary back, Baugh. Webb and Clark are already ruled, and the latter was filling in for Jackson, who sat out the Texas game.
Clark exited the game against Texas early with an injury and didn't return. After he left the medical tent, he was seen on the sidelines doing motions with his right arm. Webb has yet to see action this season as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He also missed most of last season due to injury.
With potentially three running backs missing in action, the Gators could turn to KD Daniels to play alongside Baugh. He hasn't seen much action so far at his time with the Gators. Daniels has rushed for nine yards on two carries this season.
Kickoff at Kyle Field is set for 7 p.m. EDT. The Gators head there for the first time since 2022, when they beat A&M 41-24. Last season, the two teams faced off in Gainesville, with the Aggies winning 33-20. Florida has lost three of the last four games against the Aggies dating back to 2017.
Texas A&M comes into the game as the No. 5 team in the country. Last week, they throttled Mississippi State, 31-9. The Gators upset the Longhorns 29-21. They'll have to pick up another top-10 upset on Saturday to get further get back on track.