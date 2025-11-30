Jadan Baugh's Career Night Caps Off Career Season with Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While defeating Florida State was at the forefront of Florida Gators interim head coach Billy Gonzales' mind, feeding Jadan Baugh was a secondary priority.
The sophomore was just 96 yards away from being the program's first 1,000-yard rusher in 10 years.
"I know I told the media this earlier, I told you guys if you were to ask me is it important, I said yeah, but the victory is more important. Let's call it what it is. I told the staff he's getting a thousand yards regardless, somehow, some way," Gonzales said after the win.
He got those 96 yards with plenty to spare.
Baugh left no doubt with a career-high 266 yards, the second-most in a single game in program history, with a pair of touchdowns as the Gators defeated FSU, 40-21.
Baugh joins Gator greats Emmitt Smith (1989, 1987), Jimmy DuBose (1975), Fred Taylor (1997), Errict Rhett (1993, 1991), Ciatrick Fason (2004), Mike Gillislee (2012), Earnest Graham (2002), Kevin Taylor (2015) and Neal Anderson (1985) as Florida rushers to reach 1,000 yards in a season.
He's also just the third underclassmen to achieve the feat after Smith and Rhett.
"I'm doing something right. Being in a category with those guys, it's just amazing," Baugh said. "I don't think I can wrap my head around it yet."
His 1,170 rushing yards this season are the seventh-most in program history.
"We knew going into the game he was right around a hundred yards off or so," senior center Jake Slaughter. "He had a tremendous first half. A great second half, too. It was like he was getting jumped on the sideline, everyone was so excited for him."
Part of Gonzales' personal motivation to get Baugh to 1,000 yards came a result of a shortcoming two years ago. Former UF receiver Ricky Pearsall entered the FSU game in 2023 just 52 yards away from being the program's first 1,000-yard receiver in over 20 years.
However, he finished the game with just one catch for 17 yards and the season 35 yards short of quadruple digits.
"It eats at me every day to know it just didn't bounce the right way at that particular time," Gonzales said. "... Tonight we were going to get Baugh a thousand yards. He surpassed it. I love him. I've told you before I love him as a person, athlete, a man. He's just an exceptional football player."
Baugh's performance in the win over Florida State was a perfect send-off on a terrific 2025 campaign.
His 266 rushing yards were the second-most in a single game in program history, the most rushing yards in a game by a sophomore, the first 200-yard performance since 2004 and the seventh 200-yard game by an individual player in program history.
"Easy day at the ballpark having a guy like him, man," quarterback DJ Lagway said. "He comes in every single day and works. I'm so excited for him and his future. It's going to be great."
It was also the most rushing yards ever by a single player in the Florida-Florida State rivalry.
"I don't think I can too much wrap my head around it yet," Baugh said. "Tomorrow it will be very, like, eye-opening. Like I said, I haven't wrapped my head around it yet."
For a season marred by inconsistencies, injuries, a coaching firing, rampant social media rumors regarding the coaching search, baffling efforts and other chaos in what was supposed to be a playoff-pushing 2025 campaign, Baugh was a lone bright spot.
He entered the season as the face of an expected three-man running back attack with Ja'Kobi Jackson and, presumably, either Treyaun Webb or KD Daniels. He ends the season as the team's headliner for the next head coach.
His future remains to be seen, but what a season it was for No. 13.
"I'm never focused on future things. I'm always focused on the moment. Life is short," he said. "Focusing on the moment, just enjoying everything that's in front of me, I feel like that's the way to go."