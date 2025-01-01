2026 Gators QB Commit Shuts Down His Recruitment
Gainesville, Fla. — There’s never certainty in high school recruiting until the paperwork is signed. That being said. it’s definitely nice to hear when recruits state they aren’t taking any more visits and are shutting down their recruitment.
That’s the case now for 2026 Florida Gators quarterback commit Will Griffin.
“I’m a Gator and that’s how it’s going to be,” Griffin said while attending the Under Armour All-America Games, per Gentry Hawk on X (formerly Twitter).
Griffin, a 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound product of Jesuit (Fla.) High School, ranks as the No. 58 overall prospect and No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2026, according to ESPN.
The Under Armour All-America Game is one of the top events yearly for the best high school seniors in the country. However, this year, they began allowing high school juniors to participate, which has given Griffin a chance to show off his talents against players a year ahead of him.
Additionally, with his inclusion, the Gators have six total signees and commits at the Under Armour All-America Game. This is the most out of any other school represented at the event.
As for his high school resume, it’s a pretty impressive one that started with him making the varsity team as a seventh grader and taking over as the starter as an eighth grader.
Having been the main signal caller for Jesuit High School for the past four years, Griffin has amassed 9,719 yards passing and 106 passing touchdowns.
Griffin is one of three commits for the Gators 2026 class that ranks 22nd overall on 247 Sports.