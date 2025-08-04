2027 4-Star RB Includes Gators in Top 5
The Villages Charter (Fla.) four-star running back Tranard Roberts trimmed his top schools to five on Sunday, with the Florida Gators making the cut, he announced on social media. Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan and Washington are the other schools involved.
Roberts is ranked No. 86 overall and No. 6 among running backs in the 2027 class by 247Sports. Florida was among his earliest offers, extending one in January 2024.
Before transferring to The Villages Charter for the upcoming year, he played at IMG Academy (Fla.). As a sophomore in 2024-25, he appeared in nine games, totaling 42 carries for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
The Gators have already had some movement in the 2027 class. They currently hold a commitment from Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins. That is the only one to date, though.
Florida has made connections with other highly-ranked prospects in the 2027 class. Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven and five-star offensive lineman Mark Matthews are two guys who the Gators have some early traction with.
Before completely turning to the 2027 class, the Gators are still finalizing their 2026 class. Recruiting has slowed lately because most work was completed in June and early July with 17 of their 18 commits coming in this span.
Their 2026 class currently ranks No. 14 overall, according to Rivals’ 2026 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings. The top commits in the class include four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh and four-star edge rusher KJ Ford, among other pledges.