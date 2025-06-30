Gators Making Early Impression on 2027 5-Star QB
The Florida Gators keep thriving on the recruiting trail.
To their credit, assembling talent doesn't slow them down in their pursuit. In fact, on both sides of the ball, UF finds a way to enter the topic of conversation among schools.
This time, a quarterback enters the fold. Now, settle down; this doesn't mean anyone will walk on campus and swipe DJ Lagway's job. Any quarterback who finds their way into The Swamp will find themself as the quarterback of the future, not the present.
This time, a Baton Rouge, La. native appears like the earliest target for 2027: Elijah Haven.
The Athletic's Manny Navarro delivered a quick synopsis on what could be the latest talented quarterback to choose the Gators.
"Elijah Haven, the only five-star quarterback, for now, in the Class of 2027 in the 247Sports Composite, recently completed a two-week tour where he hit seven schools," Navarro wrote. "The Baton Rouge, La., native started at Georgia and then hit Clemson, Auburn, Michigan, Alabama, and Ohio State before completing the trip at Florida."
Haven is a six-foot-five, 215-pound junior quarterback. Yes, a junior, which means that he could probably grow a little bit more. What makes this interesting is who 247 Sports lists as his recruiter. While schools like Auburn list quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, Billy Napier is the one taking the reins on this one.
That speaks volumes to what the Gators think of Haven and how importantly they feel that his commitment would help the team. Plus, if the 247 Sports' report is accurate, Haven scheduled his Florida trip last, giving them the last impression. That goes a long way into cementing what school he will eventually end up at.
Haven specifically cited conversations he has had with Lagway, who himself was an out-of-state recruit, about Florida's ability to build relationships with recruits.
“(Lagway) said the relationships he built in his recruitment process with the coaches is what separated them for him,” Haven said. “They didn’t fake it or anything, and they were always welcoming to him and to his family. That’s a big thing for me. It’s just about fit for me, whether it’s LSU or if it’s their rival.”
In an era of smallish, athletic passers, we are now seeing a rebirth of the Cam Newton physical prototype. Now, that just refers to the frame, not possible production. Haven wants to see what other teams offer.
Additionally, the fact that he chose to discuss the atmosphere with Lagway means that Havens is serious about the Gators. Credit Lagway for not just being the current leader of the team but a proud future alum that extols the virtue of the program.