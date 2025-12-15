Key Gators Defensive Back Jordan Castell Makes Final Decision on Future

The Florida Gators are set to experience a significant loss on defense to the transfer portal. Defensive back Jordan Castell plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett.

A former All-SEC Freshman, he was a mainstay on the Gators' defense, and he had his share of standout moments over the last couple of seasons. He started 34 consecutive games for Florida, tallying 168 tackles, breaking up 12 passes and had three interceptions and one sack.

He has one year of eligiblity remaining, and he looks to use it elsewhere. Even with his departure, the Gators should be able to find their footing in the defensive back room.

Drake Stubbs was a top-10 recruit as his position during the 2025 class. He could be expected to take on a larger role. He saw action in seven games this season, but it was primarily on special teams. He saw action on defense during the loss to Tennessee and the win over Florida State.

They also brought in more options in the 2026 recruiting class. Two of them are blue-chip recruits, highlighted by CJ Bronaugh. He is a top-10 player at his position and signed on during the early signing period this month.

Quarterback DJ Lagway highlights those departing, and he has put out a statement on his intention to transfer. Running back KD Daniels is also expected to depart, as well as wide receivers Muizz Tounkara and Mike Peterson Jr., and tight end Amir Jackson.

On defense, defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown is expected to transfer.

All we can do is wait to see what other key decisions are made regarding current talent. Some won't be as big of a deal for the Gators. Others could end up being more key names they have to figure out how to replace.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

Those who are looking to keep tabs on all the Gators transfer portal moves can head to the Florida Gators on SI tracker. Click here to see the full rundown.

