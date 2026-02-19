Alabama Commit to Give Gators Another Look After Coaching Turnover

While currently committed to his ‘dream school’, Alabama, elite four star tight end Colt Lumpris has always had an interest in the Florida Gators, spanning as far back as former head coach Billy Napier’s time with the program. After being re-offered by Evan McKissack and Florida’s new staff on Wednesday, the top-10 tight end prospect will take another look at the program as he re-establishes relationships.

“My interest has always been up there for Florida, but since the re-offer, I definitely will be considering them,” Lumpris told Florida Gators on SI. “My relationship with the last staff was pretty strong. My interest was definitely there. I definitely still have interest with the new staff.”

At 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Lumpris is one of the premier prospects at the tight end position, catching 44 passes for 812 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Lawrenceville School (NJ.). Though just beginning a relationship with Florida’s new regime, headlined by Jon Sumrall, the multi-sport athlete seems to be ready to give the Gators a real shot.

“Yeah, my initial relationships with the coaches are being built, but I get on calls with them to try to build that relationship stronger and stronger,” Lumpris said. “I’m definitely gonna look into Florida again with the new coaching staff and they have already impressed me, so I just want to build that relationship still.”

A hybrid athlete utilized primarily in the slot at the high school level, Lumpris’ unique speed for his size seemingly fits the mold of tight end that the Gators new staff values. Despite a lack of production from the position at Florida in the past few years, there seems to be a new emphasis on the ability to threaten defenses vertically, one of the biggest traits that the 2027 prospect brings to the table.

“We're the aspect of the box that can be a really big threat in the pass game. And I think that's the type of guys we've really tried to get in here, is the guys that can extend that field vertically so that we can,” McKissack said on player acquisition at the position.

Such ability may forever remind Gators fans of Kyle Pitts, one of the best tight ends to play at the university and a tight end that always seems to come to mind when thinking about the position in regards to Florida.

“I see Kyle Pitts,” Lumpris said on a tight end he thinks of when it comes to the Gators and who he feels has a similar style to himself. “I feel I am a pretty athletic tight end, that should be used as a mismatch to anyone on the field. I’ve played receiver and tight end so I feel I have played against the best of the best at all positions.”

While the Alabama commit seems somewhat locked in to his pledge to the Crimson Tide, the Gators will give Lumpris lots to think about in the near future. For now, the staff will have to work on building a relationship with the exciting prospect, with a visit in the future a real possibility.

“I definitely want to get on campus,” Lumpris said.

Keep an eye out for the Gators to make a push for the elite prospect, with a long way to go till pen hits paper in the 2027 cycle.