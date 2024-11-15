Another Five-Star Recruit will Visit Florida Gators This Weekend
The Florida Gators are getting some last-second inquiries into Saturday’s game against LSU. On3’s Corey Bender reported that Florida State offensive lineman commit Solomon Thomas will pay a visit to Gainesville.
Thomas is the No. 13 player in the country, the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 1 player from Florida, according to ESPN. Thomas is also the second FSU-connected recruit to visit Florida this weekend.
Four-star quarterback Trammell Jones is visiting shortly after decommiting from the Seminoles. It’s got to feel pretty good for the Gators to be attracting recruits from arguably their top rival. Following the news of the decommitment and the visit, 247 Sports Crystal Ball now predicts Jones will commit to Florida.
With that, there will be five five-star recruits from the 2025 class visiting the University of Florida this weekend.
Ohio State cornerback commit Na’eem Offord and Texas wide receiver commit Jaime Ffrench were both reported to be scheduled to visit on Tuesday. LSU cornerback commit DJ Pickett was reported on Wednesday as visiting Gainesville on Saturday as well. Oregon wider receiver commit Dallas Wilson will also be visiting.
It’s a jam-packed weekend for the Gators as they begin their late-season push to bolster their anemic 2025 recruiting class.
Now that Billy Napier is sticking around, they might actually have shot at selling some guys on Florida. That feeling that Napier’s job was week to week dried up recruiting from Florida’s typical expectations.
According to 247 Sports, the Gators 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked 43rd in the country. The only school in the SEC that they are considered to be recruiting better than is Vanderbilt - guess the latest success hasn’t translated to recruiting yet.
Just a season ago, they had the seventh-best recruiting class in the country and the fourth-best in the SEC despite a 5-7 finish to the season and missing out on a bowl game.