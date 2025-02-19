CJ Ingram Signs with Florida
MONTVERDE, Fla.-- The second player of the Florida Gators' two-man 2026 recruiting class has officially signed with the program.
Four-star guard CJ Ingram (6-6, 200 pounds) of Montverde (Fla.) Academy on Wednesday signed the necessary paperwork to officially join Todd Golden and Gators, Montverde Academy announced on X. Ingram is rated as the No. 25 overall recruit in the country, No. 10 shooting guard prospect in the country and No. 5 overall player in the state of Florida, according to On3.
The son of former Florida Gators tight end Cornelius Ingram, the younger Ingram first committed to the program in August after deciding to end his high school football career in favor of focusing on basketball.
Ingram was a three-star athlete in the class of 2026 after a two-year stint as Hawthorne (Fla.) High School's starting quarterback, where he helped lead the Hornets to back-to-back state titles. Ingram had even received an offer from UF and head coach Billy Napier while he was still considering a football career.
“First thing I told him was how hard it is to do both, but it can be done… I want him to enjoy it and not put pressure on himself,” the elder Ingram, who played football and basketball in college for UF, told Gators Illustrated in May. “Whether it's basketball, whether it's football, whether it's both, enjoy the process because at the end of the day, he'll have to live with his decision. He's a very bright kid. He'll make the right choice. Whatever he ends up doing, he’ll definitely be successful.”
After committing to Florida as a basketball player, Ingram transferred to Montverde Academy for his senior season, where he is currently averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, all of which are team-highs.
Ingram rounds out the Gators' two-man 2026 recruiting class where he joins four-star forward signee Alex Lloyd.