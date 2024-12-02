Florida Flips Four-Star DL From Texas
Four-star defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou (Loganville, Ga.) has flipped his commitment back to the Florida Gators, he announced Sunday. Mbatchou previously flipped his pledge to Texas on Nov. 23 after being committed to the Gators from July 21 until Oct. 21.
A consensus four-star recruit, Mbatchou (6-4.5, 275 pounds) is rated as high as the No. 12 defensive lineman in the country, according to Rivals. During the 2024 season, Mbatchou recorded 25 tackles (11 solo) with 13 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and 11 pressures. His high school film can be viewed here.
Mbatchou is the latest commit to join the class after a strong finish in the month of November. Since athletic director Scott Stricklin's announcement that he would retain head coach Billy Napier, the Gators added 11 commits to its 2025 recruiting class.
Mbatchou is also the fourth defensive lineman to join the class joining Stephon Shivers, Jalen Wiggins and Jeramiah McCloud, although McCloud and Wiggins are expected to play on the edge while Shivers and Mbatchou man the middle.
With Mbatchou rejoining the class, the Gators' 2025 class, which once ranked in the 60's, ranks as high as No. 12, according to 247 Sports. Florida may not be done, either, with Early National Signing Day on Dec. 4. Florida was recently predicted to flip four-star safety Hylton Stubbs from Miami, and four-star safety target Lagonza Hayward decommitted from Tennessee on Sunday.
The Gators are also in play for a flip from five-star offensive lineman from Solomon Thomas.