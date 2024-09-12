Florida Gators Commit Continues to Soar Up Recruiting Rankings
One of the Florida Gators basketball commits in the 2025 cycle received a major increase to his ranking this week in the latest update on 247Sports and now is pushing for five-star status.
On Wednesday, 247 Sports bumped CJ Ingram up from being 75th to now being the 36th overall prospect in the country according to their Top247 rankings.
As a dual-sport prospect, it was hard correctly placing Gators commit CJ Ingram in the rankings. Was he going to play football? Basketball? Well, he publicly stated over the summer that he would opt for the hardwood instead of football, which has paid off for the 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing.
Since his decision to solely focus on basketball, Ingram has seen his stock rise exponentially. Despite being ranked as low as 254th overall prospect in basketball at the start of July, Ingram is now approaching five-star status.
In July, he began ranked No. 254. However, by the end of the month, he moved all the way up to No. 73 in the rankings and now has risen up into the top-40 in the country for the 2025 cycle.
His ascension in the rankings also coincided with the offers he began to receive for basketball. Over the summer, Ingram was offered by schools such as Kansas, Michigan and Texas A&M among other Division I offers.
However, the only one that mattered was from the hometown team in Gainesville, the Florida Gators. And while these offers continued to roll in, Ingram chose to commit to the Gators on his birthday, joining one other commit in the Gators 2025 class.
Overall Standing for the 2025 Class
In addition to Ingram, the Gators also hold a verbal commitment from combo guard Alex Lloyd. Lloyd dropped two spots in the recent update, but is still highly ranked. He comes in at No. 42 on 247 Sports rankings. He has hovered around this number throughout 2024 as he began the year at No. 47.
With these two in the fold for the Gators, their 2025 class is the 9th-best class in the country, and it still has the potential to rise before the cycle ends. The Gators are still on the hunt to add more top prospects to the class including five-star twins Cameron Boozer (No. 2 in Top247) and Cayden Boozer (No. 21 in Top247).
Todd Golden will be hoping to use the momentum from year two as the Gators head coach to spearhead an even bigger improvement for his third season on the court. If he can go from a top 25 program to top 10, then maybe that’s enough to convince five-stars around the country Florida is the place to be.