Report: Florida Gators “Major Contender” For 4-Star Receiver
Fresh off signing multiple coveted wide receiver prospects from the class of 2025, the Florida Gators could be in striking distance of adding one to the next recruiting class.
According to On3’s Corey Bender, the Gators are a “major contender” in the pursuit of wide receiver Jabari Brady.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Brady is a four-star recruit, the sixth-best wide receiver prospect in the country and the fifth-best prospect in the state of Florida.
The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound receiver also holds offers from programs like Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia. Back in late November, Florida ranked among the top ten schools that he was most interested in (Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Missouri, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU and Florida State).
While his junior season statistics are not available, Brady hauled in 70 passes for 1392 receiving yards while catching ten touchdowns as a sophomore at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida. In 2023, Brady helped lead the Knights to the Florida 4M State Semi-Finals, where he caught seven passes for 151 yards.
Brady’s Monarch teammate, class of 2026 wide receiver Jaborree Riggins, also holds an offer from the Gators. The 6 foot 4 wide receiver is rated as a three-star (87.37/100) by On3, who predicts that he will eventually commit to Florida.
As of now, Florida only has three commits for the class of 2026 (22nd in the country, according to 247Sports), and no wide receivers are currently committed. Besides Brady and Riggins, 247Sports reports that Florida has offered 23 other wide receivers in the class of 2026.