Gators 2025 Wide Receiver Haul Potentially Best in College Football
Gainesville, Fla. – Now that the Florida Gators have officially added Dallas Wilson to their 2025 class, it’s safe to say that their incoming haul of receivers is potentially one of the best in the country.
The only other team competing for this title is Texas. For the Longhorns, they brought in two (No. 2 Kaliq Lockett, No. 8 Jaime Ffrench) of the top 10 receivers in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. They also brought in one other top-20 wideout.
However, Florida brought in two of the top six receivers from this cycle in Dallas Wilson (No. 4 WR) and Vernell Brown III (No. 6). They also signed Naeshaun Montgomery (No. 54) and Muizz Tounkara (No. 71), and both names should not be forgotten either.
In addition to their high school class, the Gators signed former UCLA Bruin J. Michael Sturdivant from the transfer portal as well and could add more with former Texas Longhorn Johntay Cook being a name to watch.
So, if DJ Lagway didn’t have enough weapons before, well now he does.
There is one very noticeable trend from almost all of the new Gator pass catchers though, and it’s their height. Outside of Brown III (5-11, 170 pounds), all of the other signees measure in at 6-foot-1 or taller, proving to be towering figures for red-zone shots and having the ability to make contested catches anywhere else on the field.
But in Brown III's case, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a dangerous weapon on offense. In fact, he definitely is. It’s just that his talent is better suited as being a playmaker with his speed and shiftiness rather than going skying high over defenders.
One play that encapsulated just how dangerous he is after the catch is this 86-yard touchdown from himself in the 4A Region Final.
With Lagway expected to take a significant step forward in his career in 2025, the Gators offense will have more than enough firepower all over the field to be a dangerous team no matter who the defense fields.