Florida Gators Projected to Land In-State Four-Star WR
The Florida Gators are reportedly inching closer to getting their first wide receiver commitment from the 2026 class. According to On3’s Corey Bender, the Gators are projected to land a commitment from four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo.
Wingo is fresh off an official visit to Florida and still has official visits scheduled with Alabama (June 12) and South Carolina (June 20). He went on his first official visit of the summer back in May when he took a trip down to the University of Miami.
Based on On3’s industry rankings, Wingo is the 25th best wide receiver recruit in the country and the 22nd best overall prospect in the state of Florida.
During his junior season at nearby St. Augustine High School, Wingo caught 62 passes for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 16.8 yards per catch. Throughout his high school career, the 6-foot-2 and 180-pound receiver has caught 91 passes for 1,571 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Wingo wouldn't be the first Gator to come out of St Augustine High School. National Champion kicker Caleb Sturgis spent his high school days there before going on to be a First Team All-American at Florida.
Besides Florida, Wingo has also reported offers from schools like Alabama, Miami, Florida State and Michigan.
As of June 8, Florida has received four total commitments for the class of 2026, with two of them (quarterback Will Griffin and guard G’Nivre Carr) being on the offensive side of the ball.
Cederian Morgan, another highly-touted wide receiver prospect, was also in Gainesville this weekend. The five-star is currently ranked as the second-best wide receiver prospect in the country and is projected to commit to Auburn.