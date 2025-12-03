Gators Hang on to Edge Recruit, Sign Him Over Other Top Programs

Four-star Duncanville (TX.) edge rusher Kevin ‘KJ’ Ford officially signed with the Florida Gators on Wednesday, sticking with the program under new head coach Jon Sumrall despite multiple predictions for a flip to Texas A&M late in the cycle.

Welcome to the Gators, KJ Ford 🐊@KJ4ord | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/T9uQGNqPh5 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 3, 2025

Ford, a top-150 composite recruit and the 16th-ranked edge in the class, committed to Florida on July 11 over Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Edge, KJ Ford commits to Florida over Alabama, Ohio St., and Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/4g2zTnrbwl — David Waters - Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) July 12, 2025

The Texas native was heavily linked to the Aggies after Florida moved on from head coach Billy Napier, taking two unofficial visits to College Station and receiving multiple crystal balls from recruiting insiders to officially flip his commitment.

“Honestly, throughout the whole process, it was the relationship I built with coach Napier,” Ford said on the driving reason for committing to Florida after his announcement. “Just him believing in me throughout the whole process.”

Regardless of the departure of Napier and the signs he was possibly trending away from the Gators, Ford would seemingly reaffirm his pledge to Florida with a simple emoji after Sumrall was announced.

🐊 — Kevin “KJ” Ford Jr 🛸 (@KJ4ord) November 30, 2025

The Under Armor All-American is the highest-rated defensive lineman and the only listed edge in Florida’s class. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, he was one of the more sought-after pieces in the Gators' class throughout the entire cycle.

“First Team All-American,” Ford said when asked what Florida fans can expect from him after his commitment. “Count on it, man. Put y’all bets in, First Team All American for sure.”

Now with Ford officially secured, Sumrall and what is built of his staff will still have work to be done in retaining Florida’s 16th-ranked class. Though balancing preparation for a conference championship bout this week, the new Gators coach made his attention to signing day clear in his first press conference.

“We also have signing day on Wednesday, which is vital,” Sumrall said. “I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players.”

There is still a possibility for additions or subtractions from the Gators' class throughout the day, though securing Ford was clearly a large win for Sumrall and Florida early on.

