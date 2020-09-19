Florida Gators 2021 Commit Chief Borders Deemed Eligible by GHSA

While the 2020 football season has been off to a shaky start due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with other issues, one 2021 Gators commitment made his senior-season debut yesterday after being deemed eligible by the Georgia High School Assosciation (GHSA).

Athlete Chief Borders, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, played both linebacker and receiver for Carrollton High School (Ga.), and will now be playing his senior season at Herd County. Borders originally committed to the Gators on Nov. 10 of 2019.

"Chief Borders has now been deemed eligible by the GHSA and will play football tonight for Heard County," a statement released by his attorny, Jason Thompson said yesterday.

"Borders, a 6'5, 242 lb. Florida commit, and the number one nationally recruited athlete from Georgia stated "All thanks to God, who guided my family and attorney through this process. I am truly blessed and look forward to being back on the field tonight."

In early August, Borders updated his recruitment in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated - Volunteer Country's Matt Ray, explaining that he remains committed to the Gators, but he will keep his options open prior to National Signing Day.



Borders did says, however, that Stanford has been his dream school for quite some time, and with a recent offer from the university, it has given him a lot to think about.

"It's been my dream school since I was four years old. It's just an honor to have that offer under my belt," Borders told Ray of his recent offer from Stanford. "Just keep on talking to all these coaches every day, definitely Stanford, you know what I'm saying? We're working, just know that."

Ultimately his final decision may come down to the two universitys - Florida and Stanford.

"Really, like, Stanford has always been my dream school, but Florida, that's my favorite right there, so it's going to be really tough."

Below, you can find a snippet of Borders' scouting report from Sports Illustrated - All-American. Borders was named to the SIAA Top 1000 in July, a candidate for the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American team which will be unveiled in December.