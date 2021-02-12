Top 2022 DT Walter Nolen Includes Florida in Top Ten, Talks Gators

The Florida Gators make the top ten cut for blue-chip defensive tackle in the class of 2022, Walter Nolen.

Photo credit: Matt Ray, Volunteer Country

Big names and big recruiting decisions, a constant in the early portions of 2021.

Over the past few weeks, a number of Gators targets for the 2022 class have publicly shown interest in the Florida program.

From Jaleel Skinner naming UF his leader, Damari Alston speaking in an exclusive interview with AllGators about the continued growth of the relationship between him and the coaching staff, and now the second-ranked player in the country, including them in his list of top school for consideration moving forward.

On Feb. 12, Cordova, Tenn. native Walter Nolen released a top ten list of schools, including a number of illustrious programs such as Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, and Florida.

As a stud defensive tackle that brings size, speed and athleticism to the table, Nolen provides any team with a near-day one starter in the defensive trenches.

In the market for a blue-chip defensive lineman, given the growing concern that their current personnel is not enough to compete with the likes of Alabama on a consistent basis, securing Nolen has become a major priority for the Gators moving forward.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Volunteer Country, Nolen spoke about his relationship with all of the remaining teams jockeying for position to land the big man.

Specifically, he spoke about his interests and Florida, namely pointing out his ability to play freely within the defensive scheme the Gators employ.

On Florida: I feel like, in their defense, I would be able to be myself, and I know I would have some strong backup coming behind me. They always have a good defense ready to go get it and an explosive offense ready to score most of the time.

Sharing that he would be taking the process slowly and make a decision following the conclusion of his senior season, Nolen is open for the taking for any team that can wow him in the closing stretch.

"I am going to take my visits, and I am going to play my senior year before I make any more cuts,” Nolen told Volunteer Country.

In the end, Nolen’s recruitment will need to be closely monitored as he arrives upon a final decision. If defensive line coach David Turner and the Gators are to land the five-star, that would be a momentous change of pace from the frequent misses of the nation’s top talent, setting up the interior of the Florida defense to be dominant with his presence alone.