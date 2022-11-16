Skip to main content

Florida Gators Top QB Target DJ Lagway Sets Commitment Date

Florida made waves by securing top 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada last week. Can the Gators land one of 2024's top passers next month in DJ Lagway?

Photo: Billy Napier and DJ Lagway; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators' top quarterback target in the class of 2024, Willis (Texas) High's DJ Lagway will announce his college commitment on December 7, he announced on Tuesday.

Florida, Clemson, LSU, Southern California and Texas A&M are among the schools that have stood out in Lagway's recruitment, although he has yet to officially name finalists for his commitment. That being said, Lagway considers UF to be his "dream school," meaning the Gators are expected to have a hat at the table. 

Lagway quickly emerged as Florida's top target at quarterback in the class of 2024 after the arrival of head coach Billy Napier and his staff. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound signal-caller has visited UF four times this year, including for the Gators' matchups with Kentucky and LSU during the 2022 campaign.

He considers himself a perfect fit for the offense Napier operates in Gainesville.

Florida sent shockwaves across the recruiting landscape by flipping the commitment of 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada from Miami last week. While Rashada is viewed as an elite prospect, the No. 3 quarterback in his class according to the SI99, the Gators intend to stack talent at the position and view Lagway in a similar light. 

Lagway is considered the No. 4 quarterback and No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2024 according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings. 

He's completed 59.1 percent of his 472 career passing attempts, with a career-high rate of 67 percent on 200 passes this season, for 3,788 yards, 42 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his three-year high school career, adding 1,239 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

