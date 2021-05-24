Skinner Places Florida Gators in Top 10

One of the top tight end prospects in the class of 2022 has included Florida in his top ten schools.

Photo: Tim Brewster; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

The Florida Gators are in the top ten schools for Green (S.C.) 2022 tight end Jaleel Skinner, he announced via Twitter on Monday.

UF is joined by Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU and Oregon in Skinner's top group of schools. AllGators included Skinner on Florida's 2022 tight end big board on Saturday.

Skinner is considered one of the premier tight ends and a top-100 prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Florida initially offered Skinner in March 2020 and has been a consistent factor in his recruitment ever since.

Skinner previously told Rivals in February that the Gators were the leading school in his recruitment, making note that he talks with UF tight ends coach Tim Brewster on a daily basis.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end established himself as a productive tight end early in his career, catching 30 passes for 511 yards and six touchdowns across his freshman and sophomore seasons. Stats aren't available for Skinner's junior season but he caught two touchdowns and made numerous explosive plays across his HUDL highlight film. Skinner has aligned as an outside receiver and in-line tight end to block, and also contributes on special teams. He even punted a ball 65 yards in the air in 2020.

Along with football, Skinner also plays basketball and runs track. Skinner reportedly posted a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and 36-inch vertical jump before his junior season, a testament to freakish athleticism for a player of his size.

Florida already has a commitment from a tight end in the class of 2022, from Berkeley Prep's (Tampa, Fla.) CJ Hawkins. Hawkins is a similarly athletic and lengthy tight end prospect but has only played one season of high school football, making him a rawer talent than Skinner. UF would most likely take both prospects in their current recruiting class.

