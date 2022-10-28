Gators Make the Second Cut for DB Jaylen Heyward

Florida did not receive the news it wanted to when it comes to defensive back recruiting on Thursday night when Lakeland (Fla.) High 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain picked the Miami Hurricanes over the Gators.

While the loss of McClain to an in-state rival surely stung, UF collected good news regarding defensive back recruiting on Friday.

Rockledge (Fla.) High 2024 safety Jaylen Heyward named Florida among his top six schools on Friday, cutting his list of 12 programs in half with over a year to go until he is required to make his college decision if he does not do so sooner.

Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Alabama can also be found in Heyward's top six.

Heyward is the high school teammate of Gators' 2023 offensive tackle Bryce Lovett.

He was one of the first priority 2024 recruits to emerge on Florida's board under new head coach Billy Napier, who presented Heyward with his UF scholarship offer personally in March.

“The head coach, coach Billy Napier. It’s big time, I was really excited, I was smiling," Heyward described of his offer. "It made me tear up a little bit because I’ve been dreaming about playing at Florida a little bit since I was young. Getting an offer from the head coach made me feel really good and made me feel really important.”

Considering his fondness of the program dating back to his youth and Florida's steady involvement in his recruitment, Heyward will be a prospect to monitor in the class of 2024 up until he makes his college decision.

