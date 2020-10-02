SI.com
Florida Gators Make the Top 3 for 2021 RB Jaylin White

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have cracked the top three schools for 2021 Dothan (Ala.) running back Jaylin White, he announced on Twitter today. He plans to commit on October 10th.

Florida is joined by Florida State and Purdue in White's top three, all three schools making his previous top ten in late June. The Gators originally sent an offer White's way on May 21st, with running backs coach Greg Knox leading the way on his recruitment. 

White, 5-10.5, 185 lbs., was named to Sports Illustrated All-American's honorable mention list at the running back position in August, coming just outside of the top ten back in the class of 2021. Noting the need to improve as a pass-catcher and to add mass after a breakout season in 2019, SI All-American is fond of White's skill-set and believes he can become a true threat at the next level with continued development.

As a junior, White rushed for 900 yards and 16 touchdowns for Dothan.

You can find a snippet of White's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report below:

Instincts: Takes handoffs and immediately presses the line of scrimmage upon seeing the hole. Little to no wasted motion while setting up blocks, and never misses a cutback lane. Keen ability to set up cuts in the open field, with an especially nasty dead leg move. 

Bottom Line: White is an explosive, instinctive back who has the ability to rip off chunk plays at the next level. Even as a change-of-pace back, should prove a key member of a good team’s offense. But if he’s able to add 20 pounds and become a bell-cow, White could be a productive, multi-year starter.

Florida didn't land a running back in the class of 2020, while White has been the only 2021 back linked to the Gators for some time. Close friends with priority 2021 targets for Florida, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) safety Terrion Arnold, these three players will all be ones to watch as Florida puts the finishing touches on this year's recruiting haul, perhaps as a package deal.

