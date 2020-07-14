SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jaylin White Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jaylin White
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10.5, 185 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: Dothan (Ala.)
Schools of Interest: USC, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Washington, UCLA and Oklahoma, among others.
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Chiseled upper body that has room to add mass. Possesses thick thighs and tight calves, with a developed trunk. 

Athleticism: Sudden burst and breakaway long speed, verified by strong 200 meter and 400 meter dash times on the track. Impressive contact balance. Plays bigger than size suggests, but rarely tries to run over defenders. Makes quick, hard cuts in space. 

Instincts: Takes handoffs and immediately presses the line of scrimmage upon seeing the hole. Little to no wasted motion while setting up blocks, and never misses a cutback lane. Keen ability to set up cuts in the open field, with an especially nasty dead leg move. 

Polish: Comfort catching the ball out of the backfield and pass protecting are question marks that must be answered to reach full potential. Could stand to show more patience behind LOS; prone to bouncing runs outside early. Elite vision in the open field. 

Bottom Line: White is an explosive, instinctive back who has the ability to rip off chunk plays at the next level. Even as a change-of-pace back, should prove a key member of a good team’s offense. But if he’s able to add 20 pounds and become a bell-cow, White could be a productive, multi-year starter.

