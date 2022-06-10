Safety and nickel cornerback prospects to know in the 2023 recruiting cycle for the Florida Gators.

With the 2023 recruiting cycle nearing its midway point, the Florida Gators are looking to make significant moves on the trail with a new coaching staff led by head coach Billy Napier.

After sorting through the recruits to know on the offensive side of the ball, defensive line, inside linebackers and cornerbacks, it is now time to shed light on the current safeties board.

Currently playing host to two of the veteran-most defenders on the defense in Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II, Patrick Toney’s safeties group is set to undergo rapid changes following the 2022 season.

Loading up for that future has had a promising start.

Landing Kamari Wilson at the end of the 2022 cycle kickstarted the Gators' secondary recruiting. It provided them with an early contributor to lean on as they attempt to return to the unit to its standing as one of the best in the nation talent-wise.

He is expected to battle with Corey Collier Jr. to assume a starting role alongside Donovan McMillon in 2023.

Even with the depth pieces currently in place for 2022, Florida is in need of talent following this year.

Now, AllGators provides a look at six potential suitors to fill the spots at safety this cycle, the final board of prospects in this series.

While players like Sharif Denson, Tony Mitchell and A.J. Harris could also assume roles in the backend of the secondary for their collegiate squad, they have largely been viewed as cornerback prospects during their recruitments. As a result, we included them in the Gators' cornerback talents to know for the 2023 recruiting class.

Gators 2023 recruits to know

Joenel Aguero, St. John's Prep (Mass.)

Florida, Ohio State, Miami and Georgia are the members of Aguero's final four schools, which he unveiled on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound defensive back has already officially visited UGA and will make his way to UF (June 14) and UM (June 24) in the coming weeks. OSU will get an official from Aguero during the season on Nov. 25, although he plans to make his commitment before then on July 23.

Formerly of IMG Academy (Fla.), Aguero earned a pitch from UF's previous coaching staff but was admittedly not too interested in the Gators at that time. Now, with Napier and Co. in tow, Aguero has a newfound appreciation for Florida and will seriously consider the school until his recruitment wraps up.

"Their message to me is this is home, to be honest. That's what they say to me, 'This is your home. You can come here and be an impact player right away,'" Aguero shared with AllGators after his unofficial UF visit in March. "You know, after this year they're gonna really need safeties, so they really need me."

Jordan Castell, West Orange (Fla.)

Freshly removed from an official visit to Florida on June 3, Castell has admitted that the Gators are "on the top" of his recruitment with schools like Tennessee, Auburn and Michigan in the same tier.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound versatile secondary recruit has formed strong bonds with Napier, Toney and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond since first visiting Florida in early April. He could play safety, corner or nickelback at the next level.

"Coach Raymond, coach Patrick Toney, coach Napier, these guys [are] about to change the program," Castell told AllGators on Sunday. "I believe in them. They're about to change this program."

Castell intends to make his college commitment before the conclusion of summer, ideally by the end of July or in early August. He'll officially visit the Volunteers this weekend and would like to make stops elsewhere before reaching his decision.

Bryce Thornton, Milton (Ga.)

Thornton likely won't reach a college decision until later this year. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder has four official visits on the docket, starting with Miami on Sept. 23 before heading to Alabama on Oct. 7, Florida on Oct. 21 and LSU on Nov. 4.

Florida and Alabama, in particular, stand out in Thornton's recruitment as he's paid each program two unofficial visits this year. He was originally going to take an OV to UF this month, but decided to push things back.

Thornton is likely to align as a safety or nickel cornerback at the next level, a downhill and coverage threat with 155 tackles and eight interceptions to his name in high school.

Aaron Gates, Trinity Christian (Ga.)

Gates has maintained his commitment to Florida despite the change in coaching staff as he pledged to the Gators under Dan Mullen in 2021, telling AllGators that he's "locked in" with the program after meeting Napier.

"I went down there and visited and I really loved the coaching staff, love the culture they're building, and just loved everything that they had going," Gates said in late February. "So I decided to stay committed."

That being said, in the months since that interview, Gates has at least heard out the programs that have come calling. The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete has two official visits scheduled as of now, first to Michigan on June 17 and then to Florida during the season on Oct. 15.

Gates plays receiver and defensive back for Trinity Christian but profiles as a versatile defensive back at the next level, particularly a strong projection at nickel corner.

Kenton Kirkland, Raines (Fla.)

A Gators' legacy, Kirkland is the nephew of former Florida linebacker Ephesians Bartley and has a chance to keep the orange and blue tradition running in his family.

Kirkland has focused on visits to Florida and Florida State this year, in particular, taking trips to each program twice in recent months and also recently attending a Seminoles recruiting camp. He has yet to schedule official visits.

Florida is intrigued by Kirkland's positional versatility, believing he can play safety and cornerback at the next level due to his 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame and track speed.

Jaremiah Anglin Jr., Lake Wales (Fla.)

The former high school teammate of Gators' defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, Anglin unofficially visited Florida in April and the Gators remain in the mix to eventually land the 6-foot-2, 184-pound safety's services.

As things stand, Anglin only has one official visit scheduled, that being to Tennessee on June 17, so his college decision could come later rather than sooner.

Florida State is a program to watch in Anglin's recruitment as well. Anglin has visited Tallahassee twice, more than any other program, and it's worth noting that he's cousins with Seminoles legend and NFL safety Derwin James.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.