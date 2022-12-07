OT Samson Okunlola Schedules Official Visit to Florida

Florida is in the running for the nation's top offensive tackle, Samson Okunlola, as the class of 2023 early signing period nears.

The No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2023 and No. 5 overall prospect in the country according to the SI99, Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy's Samson Okunlola will officially visit the Gators on December 10, he shared with Chad Simmons of On3 on Wednesday.

Florida is receiving one of Okunlola's two remaining allotted official visits, as he previously made trips to Michigan State, Alabama and Miami on an official basis in June, in that order.

Okunlola previously made his way to Gainesville for three unofficial visits, twice during the 2021 season under former head coach Dan Mullen and again from November 11-13 of this year to meet with first-year head coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Okunlola has long been considered one of the top offensive line recruits in his class, earning his first Power 5 offer from Tennessee at the beginning of his 2022 sophomore season. He possesses an 82-inch wingspan and impressive athleticism for a player of his size, pairing an ideal physical makeup with fairly polished technique for the position.

The Gators have addressed most of their positional needs this year, but offensive tackle remains a spot in need of reinforcements. Currently, UF possesses one 2023 offensive tackle commit in the form of Rockledge (Fla.) High's Bryce Lovett.

Okunlola is one of the few uncommitted offensive tackle targets that remain on Florida's board. He's joined by New Orleans (La.) De La Salle's Caden Jones, who considers the Gators as the leading school in his recruitment and will officially visit UF this weekend as well.

Florida has also pushed to flip Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International tackle Lucas Simmons' commitment from Florida State. The native of Sweden and long-time target of UF offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton was on campus for the Gators' matchup with South Carolina in Week 11.

