Florida Gators Week 4 Recruiting Roundup
Florida Gators’ 2026 commits continue to see action under the Friday night lights this year, with multiple recruits taking the field this weekend for their respective high school football programs.
Florida Gators on SI takes a look at a few of those commits who had standout performances, including some explosive rushers and a special-teams night to remember this week.
Baker Continues To Burn Defenses
Possibly the most impressive Gators commit so far in 2025, Carsyn Baker has continued to burn defenses every week for Langston Hughes. The four-star back scored another touchdown in the Panthers' 42-0 victory on Friday, finishing the night with seven carries for 89 yards and an impressive 12.7 yards per rush.
On the season, Baker has averaged 12.2 yards per carry, currently sitting at 329 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The big play threat has dominated during Langston Hughes’ 4-0 start, adding four catches for 87 yards, a whopping 21.8 yards per catch, and a touchdown.
Daniel Sees New Usage On The Ground
A 6-foot-5 receiver with over 1,800 career receiving yards, Gators four-star Marquez Daniel saw some unique usage as a rusher for Booker T. Washington on Friday. Daniel saw 13 carries in a 17-14 road win, the first time in his career seeing more than one carry, rushing for 105 yards and one touchdown according to MaxPreps.
Now on the year, Daniel sits with 373 total offensive yards and three touchdowns, accounting for nearly 45% of his team's total offensive production. Just three games into the season, he is well on his way to a career high in yards in High School.
McCoy Has Night To Remember On Special Teams
While elite edge prospect JaReylan McCoy has been known for his impact as a pass rusher during his time in high school, the composite four-star changed the game for his Tupelo Golden Wave team on special teams on Friday. McCoy picked up not one but two blocked punts in the 45-7 win for Tupelo, according to MaxPreps, ending the night with three tackles and a tackle for a loss on the night.
Through three games, McCoy has 13 total tackles in his senior season, recording a half a sack and six hurries as well. Though the athletic edge hasn’t had the production we saw in his Sophomore year as a pass rusher, McCoy continues to make an impact in multiple ways, helping Tupelo to their fifth straight 3-0 start to the year.
Griffin Leads Bounce Back
A week after Jesuit saw its first loss of the year, Will Griffin led the Tigers to a huge bounce-back win on Friday, moving to 3-1 after a 46-7 victory on the road. Griffin finished the night completing 13 of his 20 attempts, throwing for 177 yards and one touchdown while adding a touchdown on the ground.
In his senior season, Griffin has completed 54 percent of his passes for 711 yards and seven touchdowns. The Gators ‘26 quarterback commit has also added 69 yards on the ground on 19 carries, averaging 195 yards per game so far in his final year.
Bronaugh, Hester Make Impact On Both Sides Of The Ball
Florida’s defensive back commits continue to make an impact on both sides of the ball in 2025, with both top 110 composite player CJ Bronaugh and four-star CJ Hester scoring touchdowns on offense as well as making tackles on defense on Friday.
Hester, the composite No.28 corner in the nation out of Cocoa (FL.), had four catches for 27 yards for the Tigers, scoring his first offensive touchdown and adding four tackles in a 37-0 victory. It was his first recorded production on offense this year, according to MaxPreps, possibly due to the Tigers' somewhat struggling on their way to a 2-2 record so far.
For Bronaugh, the elite prospect saw just one touch on offense, taking it 15 yards for his second offensive score of the season. He would add five tackles and an interception on defense, helping Windermere to another blowout win in their 4-0 start to the year.
Gators 2026 Recruiting Class
Florida's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 13 nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite Team Rankings, with 19 total commits. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
● QB Will Griffin (four-star)
● RB Carsyn Baker (four-star)
● WR Marquez Daniel (four-star)
● WR Davian Groce (four-star)
● WR Justin Williams (four-star)
● TE Kekua Aumua (three-star)
● TE Heze Kent (four-star)
● OL Chancellor Campbell (three-star)
● OL G'Nivre Carr (four-star)
● OL Tyler Chukuyem (four-star)
● OL Desmond Green (four-star)
● OL Javarii Luckas (three-star)
● DL Kendall Guervil (four-star)
● EDGE KJ Ford (four-star)
● EDGE JaReylan McCoy (five-star)
● LB Malik Morris (four-star)
● DB CJ Bronaugh (four-star)
● DB CJ Hester (four-star)
● DB Kaiden Hall (four-star)