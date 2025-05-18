Florida Gators 2026 Recruiting Tracker
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With 2025 spring camp well in the rearview mirror, it's now time for the Florida Gators to fully turn its attention to the class of 2026.
With only one commit heading into the summer, the Gators will be active hosts during the visit season over the next month as head coach Billy Napier looks to build his fifth recruiting class in his tenure.
n February, Napier gave a brief insight into how he wants to build his class in this cycle.
"I think we got a general number at each position without putting that out there for the competition," he said. "... You're always five OLs, a back or two, a tight end or two, three or four receivers, a quarterback or two, three DLs, three edges, two inside backers and five DBs, you're plus or minus one.
"So just depends on who leaves, who declares for the draft. We typically evaluate it in training camp, and we can evaluate it on the first open date. You just keep going. We'll see where we're at. We're getting closer."
Below is a quick tracker of everything you need to know about Florida's 2026 recruiting efforts, broken up by the Gators' commits, prospects that list UF in their top schools and a visit schedule for the next month.
This list will be updated as recruits make announcements on finalists, visit schedules and more. Visit Florida Gators on SI's recruiting page for all relevant recruiting news, interviews and more.
2026 Commits
Four-Star QB Will Griffin, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit
- No. 6 pocket passer QB in the class of 2026 (ESPN)
- Commitment date: June 1
- OV to Florida: June 13
Uncommitted Prospects of Note
This list will be updated as recruits trim their lists and make their commitments public.
Four-Star WR Mason James, Norman (Ok.) North
- No. 25 WR in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top 10 of Florida, Arizona State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Washington
Five-Star WR Cederian Morgan, Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell
- No. 2 WR in the class of 2026 (On3, 247 Sports, Rivals)
- Top six of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia
- OV to Florida: June 6
- Commitment date: July 2
Five-Star WR Calvin Russell, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
- No. 3 WR in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top 12 of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Syracuse and USC
- OV to Florida: May 16
Four-Star WR Justin Williams, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz
- No. 13 ATH in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top five of Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri
- OV to Florida: June 13
Four-Star WR Somourian Wingo, Saint Augustine (Fla.)
- No. 19 WR in class of 2026 (On3)
- Top five of Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Miami and LSU
- OV to Florida: June 6
Three-Star TE Kekua Aumua, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
- No. 32 TE in class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Predicted to choose Gators by On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender
- OV to Florida: June 6
Three-Star OL Edward Baker, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy
- No. 50 IOL in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top seven of Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia
Four-Star ATH Heze Kent, Brunswick (Ga.)
- No. 7 ATH in the class of 2026 (On3)
- Top five of Florida, Alabama, FSU, Miami and Texas
- OV to Florida: May 30
Five-Star OL Felix Ojo, Mansfield (Tx.) Lake Ridge
- No. 1 OT in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top eight of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas
- OV to Florida: May 16
Four-Star OL Canon Pickett, Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech
- No. 13 IOL in the class of 2026 (Rivals)
- Top 10 of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt
- OV to Florida: June 13
Four-Star DL Vodney Cleveland, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker
- No. 5 DL in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top six of Florida, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Miami
- OV to Florida: May 30
Four-Star DL Kendall Guervil, Fort Myers (Fla.)
- No. 12 DL in the class of 2026 (On3 and 247 Sports)
- Top 10 of Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and USC.
- OV to Florida: June 13
Four-Star DL James Johnson, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
- No. 1 DL in the class of 2026 (On3)
- Top 10 of Florida, Colorado, FSU, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas, UCF and USC.
Four-Star DL Valdin Sone, Dyke (Va.) Blue Ridges School
- No. 4 DL in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top eight of Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and USC.
- Predicted to choose Gators by On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender.
- OV to Florida: June 13
Five-Star DE JaReylan McCoy, Tupelo (Miss.)
- No. 2 DE in class of 2026 (ESPN)
- Top five of Florida, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M
- OV to Florida: May 30
- Commitment date: July 1
Four-Star DE Darryus McKinley, Lafayette (La.) Acadiana
- No. 28 DE in the class of 2026 (Rivals)
- Top four of Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Texas
Four-Star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Rolesville (NC)
- No. 17 EDGE in the class of the 2026 (Rivals)
- Top 11 of Florida, Alabama, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas
- OV to Florida: June 13
Four-Star EDGE Trent Henderson, Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic
- No. 4 EDGE in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top 10 of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, USC, Texas, Vanderbilt
- OV to Florida: June 13
Four-Star EDGE Jake Kreul, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
- No. 2 EDGE in the class of 2026 (Rivals)
- Top 12 of Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
- OV to Florida: June 7
Four-Star EDGE Luke Wafle, Middletown (NJ) Hun School
- No. 4 EDGE in the class of 2026 (On3)
- Top five of Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and USC
- OV to Florida: May 16
Four-Star LB Malik Morris, Lakeland (Fla.)
- No. 8 LB in the class of 2026 (Rivals)
- Top six of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Missouri and Texas A&M
- Predicted to choose Gators by On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender
- OV to Florida: June 13
Four-Star DB Tyriq Green, Buford (Ga.)
- No. 7 S in the class of 2026 (On3)
- Top eight of Florida, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC
Four-Star DB CJ Hester, Cocoa (Fla.)
- No. 17 CB in the class of 2026 (On3)
- Predicted to choose Gators by On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender
- OV to Florida: May 30
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon, Sarasota (Fla.) Booker
- No. 2 CB in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top six of Florida Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon
- OV to Florida: May 16
Four-Star DB Cortez Redding, Jonesboro (Tn.)
- No. 20 S in the class of 2026 (247 Sports)
- Top eight of Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Miami, NC State and Ole Miss.
Five-Star DB Bralan Womack, Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy
- No. 1 S in the class of 2026 (On3, 247 Sports, Rivals)
- Top four of Florida, Auburn, Ohio State and Texas A&M
- OV to Florida: May 30
- Commitment date: Aug. 23
Summer Visit Schedule
This list only lists official visits and will be updated as more recruits schedule visits or change their schedules. All visits are official visits unless noted otherwise. All visits have either been publically announced by the prospect or are listed by On3 or 247 Sports.
Bold denotes a prospect that's either committed to Florida, has been crystal balled to Florida or listed Florida in his top schools.
May 16 - May 18
- RB Carsyn Baker
- WR Calvin Russell
- OL Felix Ojo
- OL Ekene Ogboko
- DL Jamir Perez
- EDGE Luke Wafle
- DB Chauncey Kennon
May 30 - June 1
- RB Javian Mallory (Miami commit)
- WR Brian Williams
- TE Ty Goettsche
- TE Luke Sorensen
- OL G'Nivre Carr
- OL Javieon Cooper (Syracuse commit)
- OL Johnnie Jones
- OL Heze Kent
- OL Javarii Luckas
- OL Blaise Thomassie
- DL Tyson Bacon
- DL Vodney Cleveland
- DL Elijah Golden
- DL JaReylan McCoy
- LB Keenan Britt (South Carolina commit)
- LB DQ Forkpa
- DB CJ Bronaugh (Nebraska commit)
- DB Kaiden Hall
- DB Jaelen Waters (Miami commit)
- DB Bralan Womack
June 6-8
- RB Jonaz Walton (Notre Dame commit)
- WR Naeem Burroughs (Clemson commit)
- WR Cederian Morgan
- WR Jayden Petit
- ATH Darryon Williams (FSU commit)
- WR Somourian Wingo
- TE Kekua Aumua
- TE DJ Howerton
- OL Chancellor Campbell
- OL Zykie Helton
- OL Keenyi Pope (USC commit)
- OL Parker Pritchett (Auburn commit)
- DL Preston Carey
- DL JJ Finch
- DL Emanuel Ruffin
- EDGE Kevin Ford
- EDGE Jake Kreul
- EDGE Hezekiah Harris (Auburn commit)
- DB Jamarrion Gordon
- DB Justice Fitzpatrick
- DB Brody Jennings (Michigan commit)
June 13-15
- QB Will Griffin (Florida commit)
- WR Brandon Bennett
- WR Marquez Daniel
- TE Camden Jensen
- TE Kaiden Prothro
- OL Chris Booker (Alabama commit)
- OL Joel Ervin (Miami commit)
- OL Desmond Green
- OL Zyon Guiles (South Carolina commit)
- OL Graham Houston (Georgia commit)
- OL Claude Mpouma
- OL Canon Pickett
- OL Tyler Chukuyem
- DL Tyson Bacon (Tennessee commit)
- DL Kendall Guervil
- DL James Johnson
- DL Valdin Sone
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes
- EDGE Trent Henderson
- LB Malik Morris
- LB Izayia Williams (Ole Miss commit)
- DB Devin Jackson
- DB Kealon Jones (Georgia commit)
- DB Danny Odem