Florida Projected to Land Top Transfer Guard
The Florida Gators men's basketball team already seems to be loading up for another tournament run, landing a prediction for guard Xaivian Lee, a four-star transfer portal prospect from Princeton University.
The prediction, which comes right after Lee's visit with the Gators, comes from On3's Jamie Shaw.
Lee, ranked the sixth-best transfer point guard in the nation and 26th overall player in the transfer portal (per 247Sports), is also being heavily pursued by St. Johns and Kansas, who he also visited.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard is coming off a strong junior season, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists while earning First-Team All Ivy League honors. Lee was part of a Tigers team that reached the Sweet Sixteen after upsetting No.7 Missouri in 2023.
During the 2023-24 season, Lee was a finalist for the Lou Henson Mid Major Player of the Year Award. This season, the junior point guard set program records for most assists and triple-doubles in a season.
While Gators fans are still likely living off the high of the recent national championship, this team has some significant holes to fill if they plan to make a serious run next season. Most importantly, the team will need a new floor general to fill the tremendous void left by star guard Walter Clayton Jr.
While Lee’s resume has mostly been built against other Ivy League schools and smaller Northeastern programs, he has also risen to the occasion when given the chance to play some more well-known programs. During a game against Rutgers last season, he scored 21 points.
Lee is expected to make his final decision in the next 48 hours.