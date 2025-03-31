Florida Projected to Land Top Unsigned Recruit
While the Florida Gators had a great deal of success on the recruiting trail for the class of 2025, their work may not be done yet.
Based on predictions from On3 recruiting experts Corey Bender and Stephen Wagner, Florida is expected to land four-star cornerback J’Vari Flowers, who, in January, decided to reclassify to the class of 2025 after originally being part of the class of 2026.
Due to the timing of his reclassification, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback is 247Sports’ highest-ranked unsigned recruit. Among all prospects (signed and unsigned), he is rated as the 12th best cornerback in his class, and the 12th best player in the state of Florida according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Throughout his time at South Florida powerhouse Miami Northwestern High School, Flowers made 82 tackles while breaking up 28 passes and catching one interception. He was even more successful as a sprinter, winning the Florida 3A State Championship in the 100m (10.43) and as part of the 4x400 team.
Upon his reclassification, he took six official visits, including one to Florida. Besides his trip to Gainesville, he also visited Georgia, Miami, Auburn, North Carolina, Syracuse.
He is expected to announce his commitment sometime Monday afternoon.
If Flowers were to end up at Florida, he’d be their third cornerback signee for the class of 2025 alongside early enrollee Ben Hanks III and summer enrollee Onis Konanbanny.
Gators In Play for More Prospects
In the class of 2026, linebacker Malik Morris and offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr are two other four-star recruits that are projected to eventually commit to Florida.
Morris was in town on the weekend of March 7-9 to watch spring practices, shortly before Flowers visited on the 10th. Morris, the 28th ranked player in the state of Florida, is expected to return for an official visit in June.