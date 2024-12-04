Florida Signs Legacy CB Ben Hanks Jr.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four-star legacy defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. of Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington High School made his commitment to Florida official after signing with the Gators on Wednesday.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Hanks Jr. is the seventh-best cornerback in the country, and the eighth-best recruit in the state of Florida.
After spending the past four years competing against some of South Florida’s top talent, an area that boasts the most NFL players out of any region, Hanks Jr. will already be battle-tested by the time he arrives in Gainesville. This season, Hanks Jr. set the Miami-Dade county single season interception record (13).
Although Hanks Jr. took official visits to Georgia, Miami and Florida State after visiting Florida, the four-star recruit ultimately decided to become a Gator. His father, Ben Hanks Sr., won multiple SEC championships while playing linebacker at Florida under Steve Spurrier.
Hanks Jr. should have the opportunity to immediately compete for playing time, as the Gators top two defensive backs in Jason Marshall Jr. and Trikweze Bridges will have exhausted their remaining NCAA eligibility. The Gators also recently lost sophomore Ja'Keem Jackson to transfer.
At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds with a 6-foot-4 wingspan, Hanks Jr. possesses the size and speed with a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash to be a No.1 cornerback at the Power-4 level
After committing to Florida in August, Hanks Jr. became Florida’s first defensive back commit in the 2025 class. Earlier in the week four-star safety Hylton Stubbs flipped to Florida from Miami, joining Hanks Jr. as Florida’s two defensive back commits for the class of 2025.
Read more about Hanks Jr. in his Gators Illustrated recruiting profile below:
"Another legacy commit, Florida continually had to fight off Miami for Hanks Jr.'s services even after his pledge. However, an expected later visit with the Hurricanes was spurned in favor of another trip to Gainesville late in the season. Hanks Jr., the Gators' lone defensive back commit, is the son of Spurrier-era linebacker Ben Hanks. The legacy is a strong one-on-one cover corner and recently tied the Miami-Dade County record for career interceptions. A fast defender, Hanks Jr. has a reported 4.5-second 40-yard dash and won a district title in the 400-meter dash. He also provides great length with a 6-foot, 5-inch wingspan, although a goal when he gets to college will be to build muscle. Turnover saavy skills could make him an immediate impact player."