Florida Gators 2025 Commitment List and Recruiting Profiles
Gators Illustrated is keeping track of the Florida Gators’ 2025 high school recruiting class and offering an analysis of each commitment, all of which can be found below.
This story will be updated as the Gators’ class changes with final analysis of each signee on Early Signing Day and National Signing Day.
Florida Gators’ 2025 Commitments
Prospects are organized by position, and then by commitment date. Statistics and ratings provided by MaxPreps and/or 247Sports, unless noted otherwise.
RB Waltez Clark
Committed: Sept. 16, 2023
City/School: Tampa (Fla.) Plant
H/W: 6-foot-1, 194 pounds
2024 HS Stats: N/A
Profile: Florida’s first commit of the class, Clark was a do-it-all player for Plant High School with experience at running back, receiver and linebacker. In two years on varsity, Clark has shined with 33 total touchdowns and 1339 total yards on 8.2 yards per carry. He’s also seen as a receiving threat with 870 yards over the past two seasons as a part-time receiver and eight total touchdowns. He also ran a 10.82-second 100-meter dash for Plant. Clark told Gators Illustrated after his official visit on June 17, 2024 that he had shut down all communication with other schools. He is Florida’s highest-rated offensive commit by 247 Sports (No. 239).
RB Chad Gasper
Committed: May 10, 2024
City/School: Fulshear (Tx.) Katy Jordan
H/W: 5-foot-10, 200 pounds
2024 HS Stats: N/A
Profile: Gasper owns the accolade of being the most experienced varsity player in the class so far with three seasons for Katy Jordan, the last two being his most extensive on the field. Over his sophomore and junior years, Gasper rushed for 1,163 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s a versatile back with the ability to make plays as a pass-catching back. He owns a reported 4.51 40-yard dash, 4.3-second 5-10-5 shuttle, 295-pound max bench press and 505-pound max squat. After leaving his OV in Gainesville, Gasper said communication with other schools had cooled down. With Gasper’s pledge, Florida likely rounds out its high school recruiting at running back.
WR Joshua Moore
Committed: June 26, 2024
City/School: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward
H/W: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
2024 HS Stats: N/A
Profile: After Josiah Abdullah’s decommitment from Florida, Moore became the only current receiver commit of the class with his pledge, and his decision was a major win for Florida on the trail. Moore is the No. 57 overall player and a top-10 receiver in the class, according to On3. He recorded 1034 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving as a sophomore and followed that up with 835 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior while battling injuries. Should he sign, he would become the tallest receiver to sign with Florida under head coach Billy Napier. Due to this size, he projects as an outside receiver with tremendous one-on-one jump ball abilities.
TE Micah Jones
Committed: June 21, 2024
City/School: Madison (Miss.) Central
H/W: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
2024 HS Stats: N/A
Profile: Florida beat out in-state schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State for Jones’ services. Known for running a two-tight end offense, Jones likely projects at the “Y” tight end spot, which is primarily a blocking position, but he could be a sneaky pass-catching option. He caught 12 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown last season, according to his SBLive page. Jones became the first summer visitor to pledge to Florida after the Gators hosted over 40 prospects throughout the month of June.
TE Tae’shaun Gelsey
Committed: June 29, 2024
City/School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside
H/W: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
2024 HS Stats: N/A
Profile: With Micah Jones at “Y,” Gelsey projects to play at the “H” position as a primary pass-catcher for Florida as he mostly played receiver for Riverside. Over the last two seasons, he’s recorded 80 catches for 1362 yards and 14 touchdowns, including an 800-yard, nine-touchdown season as a junior. A varsity basketball player for Riverside, Gelsey averaged nearly 10 points a game while grabbing 6.6 rebounds a game as a sophomore. With tremendous size and jump ability Gelsey provides another 50-50 jump ball receiver for the Gators in the class. He recently jumped in On3’s most-recent rankings update, earning his fourth star. With his pledge, Florida likely wraps up its tight end class for this cycle.
DL Jalen Wiggins
Committed: Jan. 15, 2024
City/School: Tallahassee (Fla.) James Rickards
H/W: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
2024 HS Stats: N/A
Profile: Although listed as a defensive lineman, Wiggins has been split-recruited by both defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and EDGE/outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson. He’s been projected to play either JACK linebacker or the “F” defensive end position due to his length and size. Mostly a five-technique lineman with Rickards, Wiggins recorded 167 total tackles, 50 tackles-for-loss and 30 sacks over the last two seasons. Despite a late push from nearby FSU, Wiggins shut down his recruitment on July 1. As it stands, Wiggins is the highest-rated commit of Florida’s 2025 class, according to 247 Sports (No. 77 nationally) and is the Gators’ highest-rated defensive commit across all major recruiting sites.
DL Jeramiah McCloud
Committed: May 2, 2024
City/School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County
H/W: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds
2024 HS Stats: N/A
Profile: Previously committed to Mississippi State, McCloud decommitted on April 21 before choosing Florida on May 2. He possesses the ability to play either outside or inside, should he continue to bulk. Currently projects to play either the natural defensive end “F'' position or the three-technique “end” position. In his first year on varsity, he recorded 55 total tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss and 12 sacks while lining up in multiple spots for Gadsen County. Won defensive line MVP at the Under Armour camp in February and did not lose a rep in one-on-ones against the offensive line. McCloud recently transferred to Lee County High School ahead of his senior year.
P Hayden Craig
Committed: June 12, 2024
City/School: Bridgton (Me.) Academy
H/W: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
2024 HS Stats: N/A
Profile: Ranked as a five-star by Kohl’s kicking services, Craig becomes the heir apparent to Jeremy Crawshaw and plans to be on scholarship when he arrives on campus. A lefty, Craig is also rated as a 4.5-star kicker by Kohl’s and has experience handling kickoff duties. In December at Kohl’s Winter Showcase Camp, Craig shined in both aspects with 11 points on field goals, 106.4 points on kickoffs and 103.4 points on punts. Craig improved his punting score by two points the following May at Kohl’s Eastern Showcase Camp. He is rated as the No. 18 punter by 247 Sports and the No. 5 punter by Kohl’s.