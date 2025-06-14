Former Gators' Commit Back on Campus for Official Visit
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators' strong recruiting summer continues, a familiar face is back on campus after decommitting from the program in March.
Izayia Williams, one of the top linebacker recruits in the country and a top 100 composite recruit, is currently on an official visit to Florida this weekend after flipping his pledge to Ole Miss two months ago. He is now on his fifth commitment in his recruiting process so far.
The official visit has been scheduled since before his decommitment, yet many questioned if it would happen after.
While his commitment ended with plenty of questions and some bad blood within the Gators fanbase, coach Billy Napier and staff continue to stay firm in their belief of never burning bridges in recruiting.
“You're building relationships in recruiting, and you never know what can take place,” Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke said during spring camp said when talking about recruiting. “You have to go over a bridge, and you better not do anything to tear that bridge down because you might have to cross it one day again.”
Although the Gators are not burning the bridge, they also continue to look elsewhere at the linebacker position.
Lakeland (Fla.) four-star linebacker Malik Morris will also visit Florida on the weekend and has been predicted to choose the Gators for a while. They are also in the running for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star DQ Forkpa, who named the Gators as his leader after visiting the weekend of June 6.
When Williams left the class, the Gators had just one commit left in four-star quarterback Will Griffin. Since then, Florida has added seven prospects while continually rising in the recruiting rankings. Should Williams flip back to Florida, he would still become the highest-ranked recruit in Florida’s class
