Four-Star PF Caleb Gaskins to Announce Decision on Thursday, Gators Among Finalists
The Florida Gators are one of three finalists for Columbus (Miami) 2026 five-star forward Caleb Gaskins, who will make his decision on Thursday.
Gaskins, Rivals' No. 12 overall recruit and No. 5 small forward in the class, will choose between Florida, Miami and Texas A&M on Thursday at 4 p.m. live on the CBS Sports College Basketball channel.
Gaskins (6-8, 210 pounds) is coming off a state championship with the Explorers during the 2024-25 season, during which he averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while teammates with 2025 five-stars Cayden and Cameron Boozer, both of whom were targeted by Florida.
The season, he also won the Nike EYBL Peach with Nightrydas, where he averaged 16.8 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals and blocks a game, and the Chipotle National Championship at Columbus.
247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein described Gaskins as a developing offensive player whose "most reliable individual offense is in the mid-range area right now" and an "engaged and already versatile" defender."
"Physically, he's had a naturally stronger build since he was younger and yet still has plenty of room to add muscle mass once he gets into a college weight room," Finkelstein wrote. "He's also continued to grow and most recently measured at nearly 6-foot-9 with shoes with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. Finally, he's young for his grade, and won't turn 18 until August after his high school graduation, so there is a significant runway for continued development."
While he has visited all three finalists, including Florida on Oct. 18, Miami is considered the heavy leader for Gaskins.
Gaskins took an official visit with the Hurricanes on Sept. 12. Last week, Rivals' Jamie Shaw placed a prediction in favor of Miami with a 60 percent confidence level. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Hurricanes an 88.9 percent chance to receive his commitment.
Florida follows Miami with a 3.8 percent chance, followed by Ole Miss, which was not listed with the finalists, in third with a 3.2 percent chance. He was scheduled to visit the Rebels in November, according to On3.
Texas A&M, which hosted Gaskins on Oct. 11, has a 2.7 percent chance, according to Rivals' RPM.
The Gators currently have one commit in the 2026 class in 7-foot Tabor City (N.C.) Moravian Prep three-star center Jones Lay, Rivals' 290th overall recruit and 34th overall center in the 2026 class.