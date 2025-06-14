Gators Add OF Through Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Jacksonville University (JU) center fielder Jaden Bastian committed to the Florida Gators on Friday night, Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner announced on X. He is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound center fielder from Winter Garden, Fla, and played his high school ball for The First Academy (Fla.).
Bastian slashed .302/.433/.552 as a sophomore last season with 11 home runs, five triples, 10 doubles and 33 RBIs in 55 games played. As a freshman, he hit .263/.421/.465 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.
A great aspect of Bastian’s game is his speed. He has notched 47 stolen bases across his two years spent with JU, 36 of which came last season.
This is the Gators' third incoming transfer this offseason. Bastian joins former Notre Dame right-handed pitcher Ricky Reeth and former UCF right-handed pitcher Russell Sandefer as transfers to commit to the Gators. They also secured a commitment from former JUCO catcher AJ Malzone.
On the other side, the Gators have seen a large number of players enter the transfer portal this summer. On the mound, the Gators have lost righties Felix Ong, Alex Philpott, and Carson Montesdeoca as well as lefties Niko Janssens and Jacob Gomberg. Florida has also lost catchers Brock Clayton and Cole Bullen.
The Gators are expected to continue being active in the transfer portal this summer with immediate needs at multiple positions, including a starting left-handed pitcher, multiple arms in the bullpen, a shortstop to replace Colby Shelton, a third baseman to replace Bobby Boser and another catcher to replace Luke Heyman, who is draft-eligible but has yet to announce his decision.