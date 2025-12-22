Florida Freshman WR to Transfer from Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A highly-regarded freshman receiver is now set to transfer from the Florida Gators.

Naeshaun Montgomery, a four-star signee from the class of 2025, will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Jan. 2, he confirmed on Monday. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2025.

Montgomery only played in four games as a true freshman, recording three catches for 26 yards. He saw time in the losses to Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss due to various injuries in the receivers room, including season-ending ailments to Dallas Wilson and Eugene Wilson III.

During that stretch, Montgomery impressed his teammates in practice, earning a shoutout from running back Jadan Baugh in front of the entire team.

"We talked about competitive excellence, and Jadan Baugh had a chance to pull up Naeshaun in front of the team," interim head coach Billy Gonzales recalled leading up to the Kentucky game. "He showed a highlight video of Naeshaun, just one play, about, 'Hey, listen, I want everybody to understand, we have a freshman that came in, and Coach talks about competitive excellence. When your number's called, you take advantage of it. You don't know what's going to happen or what your number is going to be to do.'"

Montgomery is the fifth receiver to announce his intentions to transfer, following fellow freshman Muizz Tounkara, redshirt sophomore Tank Hawkins, rising fourth-year junior Aidan Mizell and true freshman walk-on Mike Peterson Jr.

Meanwhile, sophomore TJ Abrams already announced plans to return to the program in 2026, and there's confidence that both Vernell Brown III and Wilson will remain with the program after strong freshman campaigns. Wilson III, with two years of eligibility left, has not announced his future plans.

While emphasizing that roster retention was his first priority, new head coach Jon Sumrall also explained he wants to be active in the transfer portal, something he is used to after his time at Tulane.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached. So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

