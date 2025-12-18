Sun Belt Quarterback Emerges as Potential Gators Portal Target

As the Florida Gators search the portal for a quarterback replacement after the departure of DJ Lagway, Old Dominion star Colton Joseph has emerged as a possible option for Jon Sumrall and staff looking for proven production.

Joseph was reported on Dec. 7 to have plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Joseph, 247 Sports' sixth-ranked transfer quarterback, passed for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2025, adding an impressive 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Highlighted by his mobility, Joseph rushed for 24 total touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry in two seasons as the Monarch’s starter, notability rushing for 179 yards and two touchdowns against the current No.1 ranked team in the country, Indiana, in week one.

Reminder: Old Dominion’s Colton Joseph plays football tonight, and he’s one of the most electric QBs in the sport.



Joseph leads the country in big-time throw rate (8.2%) and is No. 3 in 15+-yard runs among QBs (12).

pic.twitter.com/L8ACVbW12c — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 13, 2025

While Florida has been linked to Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo already, there is a belief that the Gators could bring in two players at the position, looking for a more experienced option to compete with the possible young addition in Philo as well as current Gators Tramell Jones and Will Griffin.

Joseph fits the mold of new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner’s offense at Georgia Tech in the past three seasons, where Yellow Jacket quarterback Haynes King rushed for over 2,200 yards and 36 touchdowns. Faulkner was not afraid to run his quarterback, giving King over 600 carries.

“He’s a playmaker. You don’t want to handcuff the kid. You want him to make plays, and he made a bunch last season…I’ve told him his biggest asset as a quarterback are his legs,” Old Dominion offensive coordinator Kevin Decker said about Joseph ahead of the 2025 season.

“Colton is just amazing. You can be blocking your guy, pushing him back, and then all of a sudden Colton has run past you…He’s got amazing speed. He really puts a lot of pressure on a defense.” offensive lineman Zach Barlev added.

Florida will not be alone in the pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound California native, with the Sun Belt player of the year receiving heavy interest in the portal already. Of schools already reported to reach out, instate rival Florida State seems to be heavily involved.

With the portal officially opening Jan.2, watch for Florida to continue to monitor the quarterback landscape, with Joseph a great option and possible fit under the new regime looking to bring an explosive offense to Gainesville.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

