Gators Among Leaders for Four-Star WR
Searching for its first receiver commit in the class of 2026, the Florida Gators find themselves among the leaders for another blue-chip target.
Milton (Ga.) Cambridge four-star receiver Craig Dandridge on Monday released his top six schools of Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Stanford and Tennessee. Dandridge (6-1, 172 pounds) is rated as the No. 37 receiver in the 2026 cycle, according to On3.
While among his top six, the Gators seem to be trailing rival Georgia for Dandridge services. On3 lists the Bulldogs as the leader on its Recruiting Prediction Machine, while 247 Sports' Austin Hannon and Benjamin Wolk have both given predictions for Dandridge to choose Georgia.
Not to mention, Florida is currently not on Dandridge's visit schedule for this summer. He is scheduled to visit Georgia on May 30, Georgia Tech on June 6 and Tennessee on June 13. Dandridge previously visited Stanford on May 16 to open the summer.
However, not all is lost for Florida's potential receiver class.
The Gators are currently listed among the top schools for five-star Cederian Morgan, five-star Calvin Russell, four-star Justin Williams and four-star Somourian Wingo, all of whom either already visited or are scheduled to visit Florida this summer.
Additionally, both Morgan and Russell already have commitment dates scheduled with Morgan, the No. 2 receiver in the class, set to announce his decision on July 2 and Russell, the No. 3 receiver in the class, to announce his decision on July 5.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from current commits to prospects to make note of to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.