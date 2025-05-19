Gators Commit Shines in Spring Scrimmage
While Florida Gators fans did not get to see quarterback DJ Lagway throw a pass this spring, Saturday brought a peek into the possible future at the position as four-star commit Will Griffin took the field for Tampa (Fla) Jesuit’s spring game matchup against Lakeland.
Griffin, the No. 15 ranked 2026 quarterback in the 247 Sports Composite, threw for 300 yards while completing 62 percent of his passes and accounting for three total touchdowns. Jesuit would go on to defeat the powerhouse Dreadnaughts, 30-17.
The spring scrimmage marked his first in-game action since completing 50 percent of his passes for 82 yards at the Under Armor All-American game in January. He comes off a junior year where he threw for 2,213 yards and 24 touchdowns.
On top of showing off his arm, the 6-foot-3 signal caller showed a mobility that Florida has come to expect from the quarterback position. He added 45 yards through the ground, including some tough running and a late touchdown to put the game away.
“Griffin looked very comfortable behind an offensive line that returns every starter from last year’s Jesuit team. The Gators commit made impressive throws from the pocket all throughout the night, with two miscues that were interceptions,” High School on SI writer Andy Villamarzo said after attending the game. “Also added some tough yards on the ground, which saw Griffin take some big hits. With his size and durability, he popped right back up and was on to the next play.”
While the talented gunslinger only threw four interceptions all of last season, his two turnovers on the night stood as the only scuffs on a great performance. Regardless, his progression has been noticeable.
“All in all, compared to last year’s spring game versus Lakeland, in which Griffin threw three interceptions, the signal caller looked much more confident in every throw,” Villamarzo said. “Strong performance overall for Griffin at Bryant Stadium.”
While Florida fans will have to wait to see Griffin in the Orange and Blue, the strong performance looks to be more proof that the Gators have another exciting signal caller on his way to Gainesville.
“(He) proved to many on hand that he is one of the state’s best passers,” Villamarzo said.