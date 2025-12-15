Where Does Florida Go After DJ Lagway's Transfer? Current QB Room, Potential Portal Targets

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Quarterback DJ Lagway's departure from the Florida Gators puts the program in an interesting spot for 2026 and beyond with new head coach Jon Sumrall now needing to address the position.

"I'm not really going to comment on it. Nothing but respect for DJ," Sumrall said on Lagway's decision. "Whatever he chooses to do, I'm going to love all those guys that are there or here whatever they choose to do. I'm not really going to get into that too much."

Florida has inexperienced options returning, but with the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, bringing in a short-term "rental" to bridge the gap seems to be the most likely scenario. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that the Gators could bring in two quarterbacks in the transfer cycle: a "semi-proven passer" and a young guy to compete with the quarterbacks on the roster.

That being said, Florida Gators on SI breaks down where UF's quarterback room stands now and some names to keep an eye on if Sumrall goes portal hunting. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' portal moves on our official 2026 Portal Tracker.

The Current Room

Florida is set to lose three quarterbacks from last season with Lagway transferring and both Clay Millen and Harrison Bailey, reserves in 2025, graduating. Those departures leave the Gators with four quarterbacks in 2026 at this time: redshirt junior Aidan Warner, redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., true freshman Will Griffin and walk-on Aaron Williams.

Warner boasts the only starting experience, playing in six games with one start in 2024. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, he threw for 228 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions as Lagway's backup.

Florida Gators quarterback Aidan Warner did not play a single snap in 2025 after playing in six games in 2024. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Most of his experience came in the losses to Georgia and Texas. Entering the Georgia game after Lagway suffered a hamstring injury, Warner went 7 for 22 for 66 yards and a pick. He started the following game against the Longhorns, going 12 for 25 with 132 yards and two picks.

He played at the end of the games against Florida State and Tulane but did not see a single snap in 2025.

Jones Jr. represents the most recent experience after beating out Bailey and Warner to be Lagway's backup in 2025. Playing in two games, Jones Jr. went 21 for 35 for 191 yards and two scores. Over half of those completions and attempts came in the second half of the blowout win against Long Island, where he threw for two touchdowns and 131 yards.

Notably, Jones Jr. replaced the benched Lagway in the loss to Kentucky, going 9-of-17 for 60 yards while playing the entire second half.

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. (17) played in two games in 2025. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jones Jr. has also impressed Sumrall and the new staff in their discussions with him, according to Wiltfong, making him a viable option in the future.

Griffin has arguably the highest upside of the three as a four-star signee from the 2026 recruiting class and one of the best passers in the history of Florida high school football with 11,605 career passing yards and 134 touchdowns.

Portal Targets

Quarterback around the country are announcing plans to enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

High-profile Power 4 starters that have reported plans to transfer include Arizona State's Sam Leavitt and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola.

After leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, Leavitt battled injuries in 2025. Rumors of a portal entry have existed for most of the season, and head coach Kenny Dillingham seemingly confirmed it earlier this week.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt led the team to the CFP in 2024 before injuries derailed his 2025 season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt threw for 4,652 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across the last two seasons, which included back-to-back seasons with at least 300 yards rushing and five scores. Leavitt has long been rumored to be a target for Lane Kiffin at LSU, but if the Tigers make a run at Lagway, Leavitt could become an option.

Other schools considered to be leaders when the portal opens include Oregon, Indiana and Miami alongside LSU, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Meanwhile, Raiola announced on Monday his plans to leave Nebraska after two seasons as the starter with the Cornhuskers, during which he threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Experience and pedigree as a former five-star in the 2024 class makes him a headliner that would likely command a big check for his next stop, but if Sumrall wants to swing big, Raiola would be where to swing.

Names not in the portal that could be options if they decide to enter include Duke's Darian Mensah, Georgia Tech's Aaron Philo and NC State's CJ Bailey.

Mensah played under Sumrall at Tulane, throwing for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024 before transferring to Duke in 2025. He recently led the Blue Devils to an ACC title and has thrown for 3,646 yards and 30 touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

However, it's unlikely Mensah enters the portal, Wiltfong reported, but a move to the SEC for his last college season before being draft-eligible could be enticing. Mensah has two years of eligibility remaining after this season.

Philo represents arguably the most realistic option for the young quarterback transfer after spending the last two seasons under new UF offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner at Georgia Tech.

“Coach Faulkner, I love him, he's my guy, I have had a good relationship with him for about two years now.” Philo said after committing to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Aaron Philo has familiarity with new UF offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The state of Georgia's all-time leading passer (13,922), Philo has played in three games this season with one start coming in place of Haynes King. In the start over Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6, he threw for 373 yards and one touchdown while completing 21 of his 28 passing attempts.

He would be more of a developmental project, but with familiarity under Faulkner, he could be an option if he decides to leave the Yellow Jackets.

Philo will have three years of eligibility remaining after this season.

Bailey, a Florida native, has not announced plans to enter the portal but has consistently been asked about his future while leading the Wolfpack to the 2025 Gasparilla Bowl. He has not discussed his future in-depth.

Bailey has thrown for 2,884 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2025 and will have two years of eligibility left after this season.

