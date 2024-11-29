Gators Flip Four-Star Edge from Penn State
Another flip is in the books for the Florida Gators as it has flipped Penn State edge commit Jayden Woods on Friday. Woods had been committed to the Nittany Lions since June.
Woods took a surprise visit to the Swamp this past weekend where he saw the Gators grab a huge upset win over Ole Miss. It was an under-the-radar visit that only came to light after the game concluded and seems to have sealed the deal for the Gators.
He is rated as a four-star edge and the 75th overall prospect in the class of 2025 by 247 Sports. Additionally, he is ranked as the third best player in the state of Kansas. Other reported offers on the table for Woods include Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama and LSU among other schools.
247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks describes Woods as a “good-sized standing edge.”
“Good-sized standing edge player with the physical tools to put a hand on the ground, whether as a scheme-versatile puzzle piece or as a long-term projection to a more traditional D-line role,” Brooks said. “Plays with obvious strength at the point of attack. Puts hands to use and shows stack-and-shed ability vs. the run. Displays encouraging linear pursuit speed to close on the ball. Physical tackler who shows some quick uncoiling pop that also punishes lead blockers in the run game.”
Woods is the seventh commit for the Gators since their big win against LSU. He is also the fifth flip for the Gators in the past week and 20th commitment for their 2025 class. Adding Woods to this class now moves them up two spots to the 15th overall class.
The Gators may not be done yet either. There are multiple prospects that they are in the running for as signing day approaches.