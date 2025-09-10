Gators' High School Recruit Week 3 Roundup
Florida Gators’ 2026 commits continue to see action under the Friday night lights this year, with multiple recruits taking the field this weekend for their respective high school football programs.
Florida Gators on SI takes a look at a few of those commits who had standout performances, including multiple 100+ yard games on offense and a defensive star starting his senior year off strong.
Baker Breaks Away for Two
Gators prized running back commit Carsyn Baker showed off his big-play ability in a shootout win for the Langston Hughes Panthers Friday. The speedster would finish the night recording over 180 total yards and scoring two touchdowns, both for over 70 yards.
The speedster averaged 19.6 yards on the ground with five carries, adding three catches and 28.7 yards per reception. Just a day after the impressive performance, he returned to the swamp for Florida’s matchup against South Florida.
Daniel Dominates in Near-Career Day
Marquez Daniel, Florida’s 6-foot-5 receiver commit, dominated for Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington, carrying the Golden Eagles to their first win of the season. The four-star finished with six catches for 168 yards, over 75 percent of his school's total offensive production, while adding a rushing touchdown on one carry.
Daniel ended the night with the second most yards he has had in a game throughout his career so far, just 31 yards off a career high he reached as a sophomore. He now sits at 263 receiving yards on the season through two games, hoping to possibly become the first wide receiver at his school to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the past 10 years.
Ford Feasts In Debut
Elite four-star edge rusher KJ Ford made his senior year debut Friday, causing havoc in the backfield and aiding Duncanville (Tx.) to an opening night victory. The top 100 prospect started the season with four total tackles, racking up two tackles for loss and a sack.
Entering the year as one of Florida’s highest rated commits, Ford showed why the Gators are excited to hopefully add the talented edge to their roster. However, the blue chip defender still has multiple programs that are making strong pushes such as Oklahoma, where Ford spent the weekend watching their impressive ranked win over Michigan from the stands.
Bronaugh, Hall Shine As Two-Way Players
Two of Florida’s talented defensive commits found success on both sides of the ball on the week, with defensive back pledges CJ Bronaugh and Kaiden Hall both scoring touchdowns and recording tackles.
Hall, stepping in at quarterback for Milton, rushed for 121 yards on 23 carries, scoring a touchdown in a tight win for the Panthers. On the defensive side of the ball, he would finish with three total tackles.
For Bronaugh, the Windermere product found the endzone on a huge 75-yard reception, his only catch of the night. He would record two total offensive touches, also recording one carry for 14 yards. The speedster was recorded only having one tackle.
Kent Rushes For Two Scores
Four-star athlete Heze Kent impacted the game in multiple ways for the Brunswick Pirates, catching five passes while also recording two carries. The unique prospect recorded 66 total yards in the game, scoring two touchdowns on the ground while averaging 12 yards per catch.
While many are unsure if the 300-plus-pound prospect can stick as a pass catcher, Kent has already accounted for almost 170 yards and four touchdowns in two games as a senior. No doubt a special athlete, his production will make deciding where he will play at the next level tough when the time comes.
McCoy Continues Bounce-Back year
Gators' five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy continued a strong start to his senior year Friday, helping Tupelo (MS) to a 2-0 record early in the season. The pass rusher recorded four total tackles in the win, earning his first half sack of the year on top of two hurries.
After 11 sacks as a sophomore, McCoy saw his pass-rushing production fall as a junior, recording just 1.5 in 14 games. Though he has not recorded a full sack yet as a senior, the 6-foot-6 prospect has been awarded five hurries through two games this season. With a possible uptick in production, he could be a ranking riser in the near future.
Gators 2026 Recruiting Class
Florida's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 13 nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite Team Rankings, with 19 total commits. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
- QB Will Griffin (four-star)
- RB Carsyn Baker (four-star)
- WR Marquez Daniel (four-star)
- WR Davian Groce (four-star)
- WR Justin Williams (four-star)
- TE Kekua Aumua (three-star)
- TE Heze Kent (four-star)
- OL Chancellor Campbell (three-star)
- OL G'Nivre Carr (four-star)
- OL Tyler Chukuyem (four-star)
- OL Desmond Green (four-star)
- OL Javarii Luckas (three-star)
- DL Kendall Guervil (four-star)
- EDGE KJ Ford (four-star)
- EDGE JaReylan McCoy (five-star)
- LB Malik Morris (four-star)
- DB CJ Bronaugh (four-star)
- DB CJ Hester (four-star)
- DB Kaiden Hall (four-star)