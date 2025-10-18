Gators Hosting Multiple Commits for Do-or-Die Mississippi State Game
Following a defeat at Kyle Field to the Texas A&M Aggies, the Florida Gators now return to The Swamp to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in front of their home fans.
In addition to the fans, the Gators will also be hosting several of their 2026 commits for this SEC matchup on Saturday in Gainesville, as well as some other 2026 prospects and underclassmen.
Florida Gators on SI compiled a list of the names that are planning to be inside the stadium watching the Gators in Week Eight, according to On3’s Corey Bender and Blake Alderman.
Nine of the Gators’ 2026 commits are planning on attending the game against the Bulldogs.
To start, four of the five offensive linemen committed to the Gators will be on the sideline. Four-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem, three-star interior offensive lineman Desmond Green, three-star Chancellor Campbell and three-star G’Nivre Carr are expected to be at the game.
On the other side of the trenches, four-star Kendall Guervil is one of two defensive linemen who will be in town. The other is three-star UNLV commit Isaiah Broughton, who is taking an official visit.
Broughton made the trip two weekends ago to watch the Gators' upset victory against the Texas Longhorns. That trip put good thoughts in his mind, as he quickly scheduled a return to The Swamp.
Two other defensive-minded recruits will be in attendance against the Bulldogs. Elite four-star cornerback commit CJ Bronaugh is one of them, and the other is uncommitted four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa.
The other three 2026 prospects that are supposed to be in Gainesville are four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star wide receiver Justin Williams and four-star quarterback Will Griffin.
Eight underclassmen have penciled in a visit to watch the Gators take on the Bulldogs on Saturday. Seven are from the 2027 cycle, with a lone 2028 prospect as the other.
One of those prospects is part of the Gators' 2027 class, as well, and that is Four-star athlete Tramond Collins. Collins made his pledge to Florida back in June, becoming the first to commit to the Gators in the 2027 cycle.
Highlighting the uncommitted underclassmen is four-star edge Derwin Fields, who ranks as the No. 67 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The other 2027 prospects include four-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, four-star running back Caden Waye, three-star running back Mikel Stephen, three-star safety Ethan Hauser and three-star wide receiver Amare Patterson.
Four-star defensive back Montravious Clay is the only 2028 prospect expected as of now.