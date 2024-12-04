Gators Lose Out on Five-Star Wide Receiver Jamie Ffrench
Five-star wide receiver and potential Florida Gators recruiting flip Jamie Ffrench has chosen to honor his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.
He was one of the first recruits to put pen to paper to join the Longhorns on Wednesday morning.
The five-star recruit, according to Rivals, is the No. 27 player in the country, the No. 6 player from Florida and the No. 2 player at his position.
Ffrench committed to the Longhorns on Aug. 30. The first signs that the Gators might have had a shot to flip Ffrench came when he made an official visit on Nov. 15, the weekend the Gators upset LSU 27-16.
After his visit to Gainesville, he told On3 that Florida "definitely" had a chance to flip him. When asked what he liked about Florida, he kept his answer plain and simple: "DJ Lagway."
Despite being intrigued with the opportunity to play with one of the top young college quarterbacks in the country, it wasn't enough. When committed to a program that's currently a top team in the country, on its way to the SEC Championship Game, its hard to pry a guy away. The opportunity to play with a Manning is also going to be a selling point.
The Gators still have top recruit Vernell Brown III, who has been committed to the Gators since July 2024. They also successfully flipped Muizz Tounkara from Arizona back on Nov. 25. They'll have the chance to partner up with Eugene Wilson III, who announced he will be back in 2025, to create a nice lineup of weapons in the passing game for Lagway.