Gators Make Cut for 5-Star Edge Rusher
With a little over a month until he announces his commitment, Tupelo (Ms.) five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy has cut his list of top schools down to three, and the Florida Gators have made the cut.
McCoy, the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 9 overall player in the country in the ESPN 300, is also considering LSU, the school he was previously committed to, and Texas with plans to announce his decision on July 1.
It seemed as if Ole Miss, who is scheduled to host McCoy on June 6, was leading early in the 2024 season, but it has seemingly turned into a battle between Florida and Texas.
The Gators will get the first crack at sealing the deal this weekend when they host McCoy for an official visit. He will visit Texas the following week before closing out his summer official visit slate with a trip to LSU on June 20.
He was previously committed to the Tigers from Jan. 2 until Feb. 3.
McCoy is one of many Gators' targets who will announce their decisions in the month of July.
Four-star defensive back CJ Hester, who has been predicted to choose the Gators, will join McCoy with a July 1 commitment date. Five-star receiver Cederian Morgan will follow McCoy and Hester with an announcement date of July 2 before fellow five-star receiver Calvin Russell and five-star defensive back Chauncey Kennon each announce their decisions on July 5.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from current commits to prospects to make note of to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.