Gators Make Top 12 for 2027 Edge Rusher
Georgia high school standout junior edge rusher KJ Green on Wednesday narrowed down his list of schools to a dozen, with the Florida Gators making the list.
Green, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete from Stone Mountain, Georgia, listed the Gators, Alabama, Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida State, Nebraska, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC, Miami and Georgia as his final 12.
While still a sophomore, Green, rated the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 4 edge rusher in the class of 2027, has garnered widespread praise for his abilities. 247 Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins projects Green as a "potential impact rusher for a College Football Playoff contender."
"Physical edge defender with the potential to create havoc on all three downs with his burst, power, and effort," Ivins wrote. "Quick out of his stance and frequently the one to initiate contact. Fluid enough to cross obstacles or dart around them if he’s not trying to play through them.
"Tends to hound the play with tremendous change-of-direction talent and will make his fair share of stops in pursuit. Has attacked from a variety of different alignments over the years and is likely to offer that same inside-outside flexibility on Saturdays."
According to his X account, the four-star prospect visited Florida State last weekend and USC a couple of weeks ago. He has not visited Florida to this point.
Florida only holds one commitment in the 2027 class in four-star athlete Tramond Collins but is putting itself in a position to add to the class with multiple recruits from the class naming the Gators among their top schools.
Recently, four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson, the No. 2 linebacker in the 2027 class, including the Gators in top 12, while four-star offensive lineman Sean Tatum had Florida among his top five schools.
On Thursday, four-star edge rusher Justin Weeks included Florida in his top 10.
None of the four have announced plans for a commitment date.