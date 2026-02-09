Gators Make Top 6 for In-State Defensive Lineman

90 miles from Cuba, 147 from the nearest Chick-Fil-A and 494 from Gainesville, Key West (Fla.) three-star defensive tackle Josh Johnson has begun to gain attention in the 2027 recruiting cycle despite his remote location, with the Florida Gators recently joining the group of in-state schools to offer the Conch star.

On Monday, Johnson released his top six schools of Florida, Miami, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Very blessed to be in this position where is home 🏡 ????? pic.twitter.com/t8RYmDRoAu — Josh Johnson 3⭐️ D lineman ‘27 (@Josh65898) February 9, 2026

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Johnson is hard to miss on a football field, yet hailing from the southernmost island of the coninguous United States, getting noticed as a recruit has been difficult. Despite being in the heavily-recruited state of Florida, Johnson’s Key West High School has produced just five NFL players historically and only a handful of Division I athletes in the sport this past decade, with the small town a four-hour drive away from the nearest heavily populated city, Miami.

The school had just one graduate on a Power Four roster in 2025 (FSU’s Andre Otto), while long travel distances and lack of exposure has made it difficult for Conch athletes to reach the next level in any sport, with Johnson another example.

“Growing up in Key West has made my recruitment more challenging because I’ve had to leave the island many times on expensive trips to gain exposure,” Johnson told Florida Gators on SI. “It’s harder to get noticed when coaches can’t easily come down to see me play, so every opportunity has meant a lot.”

Regardless of the disadvantages he has faced, Johnson has seen interest from premier programs start to roll in, with nearly 20 Division I offers currently. The Gators are one of the more recent teams to enter his recruitment, with the program quickly a school to watch for the rising prospect and a visit likely in the works soon.

“Growing up, I’ve always watched the Gators, and a lot of people in my town are huge Florida fans, so the offer meant a lot to me and my community,” Johnson said. “I was extremely happy to receive an offer to play at Florida… I plan to visit Gainesville as soon as possible to learn more about the program and experience the campus firsthand.”

One of the more popular universities to attend amongst the island’s population, the Conch to Gator path is one not untraveled on the gridiron as well. Key West High Schools’ Ran Carthon played five seasons with the Gators, rushing for over 1,000 yards in the Orange and Blue before playing two years in the NFL, scoring the most NFL rushing touchdowns in a career by a Key West High alumni.

“I’ve met Ran Carthon, who comes to our preseason games and supports us from the sidelines,” Johnson said. “Seeing someone from our area succeed inspires me, and it would be an honor to follow in his footsteps and work toward becoming the next Gator and Conch legend at Florida.”

One call from @CoachGChatman and everything changed for this Key West defensive lineman.



"They’re a surefire top-three team for me. It was definitely really special to get that Florida offer."



DETAILS: https://t.co/yK8zEgPAOp (On3+) pic.twitter.com/eLNF2S0lRR — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) February 7, 2026

Though early on in his recruitment, Florida seems to be in a strong position for the remote talent as he builds a relationship with both defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and assistant Eric McDaniel. The Gators will need to battle with multiple programs, while the recruitment could be headed for a possible in-state clash.

“I had the chance to talk with both Coach Chatman and Coach E (McDaniel), and I think very highly of them. They seem like great coaches and even better people, and I’m excited about the opportunity to build a relationship with them,” Johnson said. “Playing for an in-state school and representing my city would be special to me. I definitely think that pride in where I’m from will play a role in my recruitment.”

The Gators and Hurricanes will likely be two schools to watch for the in-state defender Johnson, though the ascending prospect is expected to receive plenty more interest as his stock continues to grow and programs begin to discover the isolated talent once castaway on the beaches of Key West.

