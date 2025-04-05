Gators Named a Finalist for Top-10 2026 Wide Receiver Recruit
The Florida Gators are finalists for one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, four-star Jalen Lott has Florida among his final 10 teams.
Florida has some stiff competition with the other schools all being major programs, including rivals Georgia, LSU and Miami. Other notable programs in the running include Alabama, USC, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.
The wide receiver out of Lucas, Texas, is a top-10 wide receiver recruit and the No. 67 player, according to On3. He’s classified as the No. 6 “athlete” in the country, but they rate him slightly higher at 61st in the country.
While Florida is considered in the running for Lott, they’ll have to take some big strides in the race to land his services. All predictions currently have him staying in state and committing to the Longhorns.
Both On3 and 247 Sports view the Longhorns as the favorite. Oregon is considered second in the running, according to On3.
The Gators currently have three commits for their 2026 recruiting class: four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams and three-star safety Devin Williams. This group is currently ranked 41st in the nation. It’s harder to be ranked much higher when the class is as small as it is.
A fourth recruit was previously committed to Florida, Jaelen Waters. However, he has since followed former secondary coach Will Harris to Miami.
Griffin is the only 2026 commit on offense to officially choose Florida.
Currently, no other top-100 players or top-20 players from Florida besides Williams have chosen Florida or are predicted to choose Florida, according to 247 Sports. This gets pointed out frequently, but it’s always good to remind everyone that it’s early. The regular season hasn’t had a chance to impact recruiting and things can change up until the last possible second.
Even if they appear to be out, they can still jump back into the conversation - just ask Dallas Wilson.
Billy Napier and company pulled off quite the comeback last fall. There’s no reason to assume this class can’t be any different, if not better.